“You Forgot to Add a Zero”: SA Peeps Joke After a Guy Posts His R100 Grocery Haul
- A Mzansi gent shared his Shoprite grocery haul consisting of expensive food items, leaving many social media users with many questions
- The guy was seen carrying three plastic bags, all full of items he got for a small amount
- Social media users were quick to comment, saying they did not believe him, while others shared amounts they thought the grocery was worth
The grocery haul videos currently trending on social media are a real plug, alerting many on where to get affordable food items.
TikTok user @jonesmphahlele took to the app to share his grocery items, which cost a mere R100, from a leading affordable store.
The affordable grocery may not be so affordable after all
As social media users started watching the video, it became clear that the amount said in the post did not correspond with the items bought, as most of them were costly.
The groceries bought by the TikTok user included two large bags of apples, two chocolate slabs, 30 eggs, a pack of Vienna, bacon, a box of cappuccino and stationaries.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps share in the joke
After seeing the video, social media users were left amused, unanimously commenting that the grocery shopping could not have been cheap.
User @catia_beautydistribution was left amused, commenting:
"Immediately after seeing eggs I laughed, 😹😹😂😂🤣 mos 30 eggs is R120."
User @hauza..m wanted to know one thing:
"🤣I'm like aaai which shoprite is this one??🤣🤣😭."
User @gladyss_72 felt the TikToker left out a digit:
"I think he wanted to say R1000 😂."
User @murendenifelicity posed a question:
"Hawu kanti R100 for accounting students appreciates?😭😭😭😭😂😂"
User @Lefa had a request, adding:
"Pls buy me that grocery and I'll give you R100 plus R50 for transportation 😀."
User @dyn44namo added humour, commenting:
"I believe this video was recorded in 2010..."
