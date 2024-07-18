A South African man surprised many with a TikTok video showcasing his R350 grocery haul from Shoprite

The grocery haul included a variety of meats, eggs, vegetables, and condiments

Viewers expressed disbelief at the amount of groceries he was able to purchase for such a low price

A man impressed many people online with his R350 Shoprite grocery haul. Image: @bulelani.eats

It is no secret that buying groceries has become an expensive errand for many South Africans. Surprisingly, one man stretched his rands and bought many food items for just R350 at Shoprite.

Man shared R350 Shoprite grocery haul

A TikTok video by @bulelani.eats shows him arriving at his place before he unpacks his Shoprite bags.

His grocery haul included several trays of assorted meat, from chicken portions to pork chops, eggs, cucumber, Aromat, and other sauces. His total was just R354.87.

SA in disbelief of man’s groceries

Many people were surprised to see how much he bought for a small amount. Others also shared how they preferred shopping at Shoprite.

Zwaka commented:

“People are shocked, but they keep buying their groceries at Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Spar or Makro ‍♂️those places are 'premium' now.”

honeymustardzoey was impressed:

“You did good, ininzi mntase.. You are amazing.”

Tia Danster reacted:

“Wow, so many items .”

KH.K❤ commented:

“My boyfriend was shocked when I told him I took an Uber from the mall to home. It 8s a walking distance. I told him I had heavy stuff. He asked kanjani you had 400 I told him Shoprite does the things.”

Ngwana Sesi said:

“Shoprite is carrying us right now.”

Sinenhlanhla Mchunu had to double-check the currency:

“Rands or Nairas???

Siya was shocked

“Unpossible. Inbelievable.”

