A TikTok star named Keegan Gordan surprised a broom seller on the street with a generous purchase

The broom seller initially priced the broom at R50, but Keegan playfully ended up paying R1 000

The viral video of the interaction went viral, and many praised Keegan's kindness

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi TikTok Star Keegan Gordon blessed a broom seller with a generous purchase. Image: @bigmankg

Source: TikTok

A TikTok star known for his generosity made a broom-seller’s day.

Keegan blesses broom seller

Keegan Gordan captured a video of the heartwarming moment he met a man selling brooms on the streets.

In the clip, Keegan asked the man how much one broom, to which the man said R50.

After initially being reluctant to purchase the broom, Keegan surprised the man with a R400, claiming it was too cheap.

Upon realising his luck, the man struck a deal with Keegan, who agreed to buy the broom for R 1000. The man was overcome with joy as he thanked Keegan for the unexpected and generous sale.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA moved by Keegan’s kindness

Many netizens reacted with love and positivity to the post, praising Keegan for his kindness. Others also poked fun at the broom seller’s funny negotiation skills to sell the broom for more money.

Ehmkay teased the man selling brooms:

“He likes money too much.”

Diedericksfelicit was stunned by the expensive broom:

“Gosh, a broom for R1 000.”

Natashaxox said:

“They work so hard and go through so much struggle to sell one broom. Thank you for supporting him Keegan!”

MavestarLisiea commented:

“May God bless you more abundantly.”

LOWLIFE joked:

“R500 to R800 to R1 000 .”

cassandrabrown416 said:

“I'm always at the mall trying to find you .”

commented:

“Is it just me who was paranoid by the R100 that fell.”

Mzansi TikTok Star pays for gogo’s groceries

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a kind gent named Keegan Gordon, AKA @bigmankg, surprised a family while shopping at Checkers.

The family barely had any goods in their trolley before Gordon announced his heartwarming plan.

A popular TikTokker, Keegan Gordon is known for his unbelievable generosity.

The young man dedicated his TikTok account to unexpectedly helping those in need and capturing their reactions on camera for the world to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News