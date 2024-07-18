A South African car saleswoman on TikTok shared an important post about buying a car

She advised women not to rely on boyfriends' recommendations when buying cars

The video resonated with many women who shared stories of being pressured into buying cars they couldn't afford

A car sales woman advised women not to rely on boyfriends' recommendations when buying cars. Image: @nkosazana_carlady

A South African car sales lady posted TikTok videos poking fun at women who purchase cars based on their boyfriends' recommendations or preferences and not necessarily what they can afford.

Saleswoman shares important advice

A post by @nkosazana_carlady shows her posed in front of a stunning VW Taigo at the dealership with a caption and audio that revealed a reality many women face after committing to buy a car that their boyfriends convinced them to choose even though they weren’t financially ready for it.

“Bafana the boys. God gave you logic for a reason, apply it,” @nkosazana_carlady advised, warning women against putting themselves under unnecessary financial strain.

Post resonates with SA women

Many women flooded the comments section with their experiences of having men in their lives influencing their car purchase choices. Others even shared that their relationships ended after refusing to buy what their baes wanted.

khikhi-wa-Benz commented:

“When I bought my SUV said I must buy bakkie kare wa nyela, ya phela njalo into yami no rapeleng.”

Maureen replied:

“I nearly fell into this trap, his little brother saw it fast and called me to orderyohhhh .”

Dimples commented:

"Bathong, I nearly took an Audi A1 while he drives a Kia Rio .”

Tendy said:

“I refused to do this for almost 3/4years, I finally bought what I thought was fit for me but he is still driving it regularly than I do. Ngiyewasaba amadoda shame.”

Youtuber | The Gifts of Joy shared:

“Someone’s son once said I must buy a Picanto ngathi not with my money. Ulaphi manje?.”

Amé Smith wrote:

“My bf going on about me getting a VW but I don't feel ready for that all I want is a car that's so light on fuel I should forget about petrol.”

Daughter buys mother brand new Omoda SUV

In another story, Briefly News reported that a loving and generous daughter brought her mother to tears after surprising her with the brand-new SUV.

A TikTok video shared by @ntethesbeauty beautifully captured the moment she surprised her mother with a new whip.

The footage shows the mother holding a bouquet at the dealership and completely overcome with emotion as her overjoyed daughter shows her the car that she bought for her.

