Emtee was involved in yet another car accident in Midrand last night, Monday, 30 September

This is one of many car accidents Emtee was involved in, but he has emphasised that he does not drink alcohol

A viral video of the rapper looking rather distressed has sparked a buzz as he was making phone calls

Rapper Emtee was involved in a car accident this week. In a series of now-deleted posts on Twitter (X), the musician said this was a minor setback.

Where did the car accident take place?

Manando hitmaker Emtee was in a car accident this week in Midrand at the Precinct Luxury Apartments. The rapper was said to have crashed into a stationary vehicle while he was driving his silver Volkswagen Caravelle T5 on Monday, 30 September.

A video of the rapper making a phone call and looking distressed circulated all over social media, and it has sparked a buzz online. In another video, the damaged cars can be seen following the crash.

In a now-deleted post, Emtee said, “I just got into an accident. I know you don’t care, but God is with me 24/7. Minor setback for a major comeback.”

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the video, watch it below:

When did other car accidents happen?

This unfortunate car accident is one of many that Emtee was involved in. He had mentioned in numerous interviews that he was once involved in a car accident while he was with Ambitiouz Entertainment, but they only cared about the car he crashed and not his wellbeing.

In 2019, Emtee got into an accident while driving his Mercedes-Benz GLE 4x4. In 2021, he was also involved in another accident but was adamant that he was not at fault.

Emtee has shared time and time again that he does not drink alcohol.

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's recent accident

Netizens were not surprised they had a lot to say about this incident.

@011Shiesty said:

"I've never seen someone who's everything is such a mess."

@Dingswayo_N shared:

"Things are falling apart for nyaope boys."

@khandizwe_chris questioned:

"Everything is just going south for him, I'm not even sure what's going on at this point."

@Nkosi_Shebi claimed:

"That's what happens when you drink dirty Sprite and then get behind the wheel."

@ChrisEcxel102 stated:

"He was probably high AF, thank God that he is still alive."

