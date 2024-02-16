Emtee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album and is in high spirits

This after the rapper signed a distribution deal with Empire Records ahead of DIY 3

The rapper received cheers from his supporters and peers who can't wait for his international moves

Emtee is aiming for global success with his partnership with Empire Records Africa. Images: emteethehustla

Emtee is in full gear and looks forward to a promising future. The Roll Up rapper recently announced his partnership with Empire Records and is shooting for international success.

Emtee shoots for the stars with new deal

Our boy Emtee is making big money moves and decided to let the streets know that he's back up.

The rapper recently penned a distribution deal with the African division of Empire Records. The record label has handled distributions for major artists from around the globe, from Kendrick Lamar to Asake and now Emtee.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper was excited to declare his international status, all while thanking Empire for having faith in him.

It's likely that Empire will be behind the distribution for DIY 3 and take the rapper to new heights:

"You’re looking at an international hip hop artist now. Thank you @empire @empire.africa for believing in me. I’m really about that work. I show you."

Mzansi shows love to Emtee

Fans and peers congratulated Emtee on his new deal and expressed excitement over what was to come:

South African artist, Sjava praised Emtee:

"I don't know what it is about you, but what I know is that whoever is around you who is not inspired or levelling up, it's their fault!"

empire.africa said:

"Ready!"

hussein_dc hyped Emtee up:

"It’s only up from here!"

brad_arends22 congratulated Emtee:

"I'm grateful to Big Hustle. Congratulations, my dawg."

mula_vip_rentals posted:

"To the top!"

zenpours was happy:

Bro, I’m crying! I’m glad you're back. Love always, my dawg."

pkaydee_sa responded:

"You've been international from the start. You were never local, Big hustle!"

Emtee seemingly throws jabs at former record label

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee vowing to regain what was stolen from him as he gears up for his album release.

The rapper seemingly threw jabs at his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, which was famous for the mistreatment and exploitation of their artists - Emtee included.

