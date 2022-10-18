South African superstars Trevor Noah and Black Coffee are living it up in the US with their friends Eugene Khoza and DJ Euphonik

Eugene, who is a stand-up comedian just like Trevor, took to his timeline to post a stunning snap of the four of them hanging out together in the US

Mzansi social media users took to Eugene's timeline and agreed that all of the gents in the pic are doing big things across the globe

Trevor Noah and Black Coffee recently hanged out together in the US. The South African superstars lived it up in America with their celeb friends Eugene Khoza and DJ Euphonik.

Trevor Noah and Black Coffee are living it up in the US. Image: @realblackcoffee, @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Eugene, who is a stand-up comedian, took to his timeline to post the snap of the four of them. He captioned his Twitter post:

"Ma’Grootman doing big things."

They are definitely doing big things internationally. Black Coffee bagged a Grammy recently and Trevor Noah has been flying the Mzansi flag high by hosting top award shows such as the Grammy Awards and has also bagged countless accolades for slaying his US TV show, The Daily Show.

Peeps took to Eugene's comment section to share their thoughts on the pic. Many praised the gents for flying the SA flag high in the US.

@Walker_Rocker said:

"Amazing. I just watched an interview of Black Coffee on the Daily Show where Trevor was interviewing South Africans working in the US."

@rollution01 commented:

"Cream of the crop."

@Khangale20 wrote:

"The only Grootmans that matters around the world. But doing the most outside the Country avoiding load-shedding in their own country."

@DantiRas said:

"Totally agree, Eugene Khoza and Trevor Noah must go to Eskom and make De Ruyter laugh so hard that he forgets to trip the breakers. Meanwhile Themba and Black Coffee electrify the whole station with their sound."

@MasemolaMichael commented:

"It's always good to see Eugene and Trevor together."

@sandileh wrote:

"I'm so happy to see you out there Mr Khoza, I'm glad you're in a good space now brother."

@Breezy_Zikode said:

"Ama Grootman flying the South African flag up high."

@Problem88083722 added:

"South African millionaires.Proud of you Bafowethu."

DJ Shimza rocks sold-out show in New York

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza rocked a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York. The South African DJ took to his timeline to share snaps of himself living it up in The Big Apple before he made New Yorkers dance all night long.

DJ Shimza played at a packed New York show for the first time in his life over the weekend. The dance music producer posted pics of the hip and happening party on social media. He captioned his Instagram post:

"My first ever show in Brooklyn New York. Thank you to everyone that came through, it was a special show for me and I hope it was as special for you. See you again soon #ShimzaOnTour #NeverMissAShimzaParty."

Source: Briefly News