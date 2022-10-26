Amapiano song maker Ch'cco received a bitter reception for his new song, which sounds like the popular song Nkao Tempela

Mzansi people expressed their frustrations online about getting the same sound from the artist and said he lacked range

The copy and paste video track currently has over 600K likes on TikTok after being posted online for a day

Ch'cco's new song is causing a heated debate on social media with divided opinions. Image: @chiccoalot/TikTok

Ch'cco promoted his new song on TikTok, which has not been officially released yet, and kicked it off with a #flackodancechallenge that he performed with fellow artists. The tune quickly gained traction on the platform and crossed over to make waves on Twitter.

Upon hearing the new track by the amapiano star, people pointed out that Ch'cco's new song sounds similar to his smash hit Nkao Tempela, which he released in 2021 featuring Mellow and Sleazy.

They criticized him for recycling the same old Pretoria-style flow that made him popular. Some said he lacks creativity and should stop trying to force variations of the same tune down the masses' throats.

Die-hard fans came to the Gauteng-born and bred singer's defence and mentioned that South Africa would only appreciate him once the global audience started embracing his sound.

Watch the TikTok video of the song below:

Read some online comments from Twitter below:

@ChrisExcel102 mentioned:

"Not this 'Nkao Tempela' nonsense again."

@keloduma_ said:

"Exactly no creativity."

@ijustdeyhustle stated:

"Comments are funny. South Africans never appreciate their artists until the world adopts the sound and makes it go global. I hope they don’t start crying then."

@SihleStan231 added:

"This guy has been forcing 'Nkao Tempela' for like 3 years now."

@gololo_keletso tweeted:

"Nkao Tempela lite. I almost thought he would sing, 'Don't you test my patience'."

@DSG_015 wrote:

"At some point, you guys need to be honest with him. Redundancy!"

@nhlanhlangwaqa shared:

"Sounds like he recorded it while lying on his back."

