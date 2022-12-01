Nota Baloyi dragged sports presenter Mpho Maboi following the Kaya 959 drama that saw station manager Sibongile Mtyali being axed

The controversial music exec claimed Mpho doesn't know anything about sport and alleged that she got her job because she was married to soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Unimpressed social media users called Nota Baloyi out and many advised Mpho to sue Nota for his disrespectful remarks

Nota Baloyi threw major shots in the direction of Mpho Maboi. The controversial music exec was a guest on one of the podcasts when he dragged the sports presenter.

Nota Baloyidragged Mpho Maboi following the Kaya 959 drama that saw station manager Sibongile Mtyali fired. Image: @lavidanota, @mphomaboi

The former manager of Kwesta was reacting to the recent drama on Kaya 959 that saw station manager Sibongile Mtyali being axed. Sizwe Dhlomo apparently reported Mpho to Sibongile but she apparently refused to fire her.

In a clip trending on Twitter, Nota claimed Mpho Maboi doesn't know anything about sports. According to ZAlebs, he accused Mpho of bagging sports presenting gigs because she was married to former soccer star Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane.

Mzansi unimpressed by Nota Baloyi's remarks

Social media users took to the comments section and called Nota Baloyi out for his remarks. Some defended Mpho, adding that she's a good sports presenter.

@PrinceLeshiba29 said:

"But Mpho was doing sport presenting before dating Yeye, it is quite disrespectful of him to say that about her."

@MboniMushiana wrote:

"That's Nota for you, a woman hater."

@___Mthembu commented:

"Reasonable grounds for Mpho to approach the courts for redress."

@Nzuzohadebe1 said:

"The presenter guy is so overwhelmed."

@_Paseka wrote:

"Mpho is brilliant at sport."

@IamAlphonzo commented:

"Distasteful."

@sgazua said:

"Yes, we might not agree on some things, but that doesn’t mean comments such as these should be made in order to make a point. This is just disrespect."

@MboniMushiana added:

"Nota is a disgusting misogynist."

Mpho Maboi confirms divorce from Reneilwe Letsholonyane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Maboi confirmed her divorce from soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

The SuperSport presenter and the former Kaizer Chiefs star tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. The rumour has been doing the rounds on social media after Mpho reverted to using her maiden name on her social media handles.

Taking to Twitter to respond to a tweep who alleged that she and the Bafana Bafana legend have ended their relationship, the media personality defended herself.

