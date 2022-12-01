The Wife viewers took to social media to complain about the storyline between Hlomu and Mqhele

It seems Mqhele's character has not been developed in the new season and is continuing to abuse Hlomu

The show's viewers felt like their abusive scenes were triggering and that the writers needed to grow the characters

'The Wife' trended because viewers were unhappy with the storyline. Image: @mnalenhle_m and @wiseman@mncube

The Wife was a trending topic again after their batch of three episodes was released on Thursday. Viewers were shocked that "new" Mqhele, played by Wiseman Mncube, was carrying on right where Bonko Khoza left.

The show's fans complained about a graphic scene in one of the episodes where Mghele forces himself on Hlomu. People said The Wife did not need to include that scene and could have just alluded that it happened without traumatising the audience.

The Showmax series is known for pushing the envelope and showing scenes rare on South African television.

However, netizens are starting to question whether the showrunners are shocking the viewers to get more people to stream.

Read Mzansi's comments on the trend below:

"Mqhele is such a disappointment, just when I thought he's going stop all this rubbish."

"I have a hate-and-love relationship with Mqhele about how he treats Hlomu. This week I am livid, but I’m sure next week, I will be smiling like an idiot. "

"Showmax can we focus now, we don't care about Hlomu and Mqhele and their toxic ways we want Naledi and Qhawe."

"The way Mqhele is used to abusing his wife Hlomi, she’s even immune to it. The trauma will eventually catch up with her."

"Mqhele is back to his old ways of abusing Hlomu."

"Mqhele is such a horrible person."

"There goes Mqhele again with his messy ways. Hlomu really puts up with this man and he’s a horrible person!"

"I can’t stand that relationship, Mqhele doesn’t deserve Hlomu and she keeps covering for him and being there when he needs her but he’s treating her like a punching bag.☹️"

