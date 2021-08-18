‘Uzalo’ Gets New Faces, Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi Join the Fam

Uzalo has some fresh faces joining the crew and it's promised they are going to bring some saucy new storylines

Phil Mphela dropped the news on social media, revealing that Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi are joining the show

Fans took to the comment section of Phil’s post to share their views, some excited and others questioning the choices

Uzalo fans are in for a treat this Friyay, 20 August 2021, as new cast members make their debuts. It is said to be saucy!

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the new faces that are joining the show are Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi.

This Friday, 'Uzalo' viewers will get to meet the newest cast members of the show, Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi. Image: @nothandongcobo

Nothando will play the role of Hlelo, a “young spiritually wounded girl,” and Andile will be taking on the “manipulative” character of Mthunzi, as reported by ZAlebs.

Phil posted:

Seeing the news, fans took to the comment section to share their excitement. The new characters definitely have people wondering what avenue of the storyline they will be bringing to the already chaotic Uzalo.

@NKamabandla was left puzzling over the new character descriptions:

“Mthunzi...? Manipulative...”

@certifiedles_ feels Uzalo should call it quits, not be hiring more actors:

@Sah_Mhlongo congratulated Thando on her new role:

SABC confirms Uzalo is here to stay, and fans are buzzing

SABC 1 telenovela Uzalo is not going anywhere. The channel's officials reportedly revealed in a press briefing in Durban, reported Briefly News.

Some of the viewers of the show have used social media to voice their concerns over the show's "boring" storyline and some have been calling for SABC to pull the plug on the telenovela. According to reports, the channel is happy with the programme's performance as it generates revenue for the channel.

ZAlebs wrote that the channel reportedly made R43 million recently, which they last made five years ago. The channel's Gugu Ntuli urged viewers to continue watching the channel's programmes.

According to Isolezwe, Ntuli said they are prepared to keep their programmes as they have urged them to continue performing well. Ntuli said they'll continue to monitor how Uzalo is performing. She said two of their officials had visited the set of the show to see what its producers are doing to improve it.

