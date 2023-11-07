Actress Omuhle Gela shared a stunning picture of her saucy summer body on social media

Omuhle raised many eyebrows with her latest Instagram post of herself wearing all black and posing in the mirror

Netizens questioned her stunning body, with some saying that she had a BBL done and that she didn't look like this before

Omuhle Gela's fans accused her of having a BBL done. Image: @omuhlegela

Source: Instagram

Actress and entrepreneur Omuhle Gela flaunted her gorgeous body on social media recently.

Fans questioned Omuhle Gela if she had a BBL done or not

Media personality Omuhle Gela found herself making headlines after she shared a picture of herself dressed in all-black attire, showing off her stunning saucy body.

The former Uzalo star shared the picture on her Instagram timeline.

Shortly after Gela shared the picture and the video on her social media page, fans started speculating and asking each other if the star really went under the knife. Still, some concluded that she did as she looked different from her previous pictures. See some of the comments below:

noxy_n01 said:

"No refund needed."

mandla_m wrote:

"Summer bodies are made in winter."

lee19925 mentioned:

"Just saw her pics is definitely BBL, but her Dr is good."

sa_beautiful_black_girls praised:

"The best BBL ever."

Mbovux wrote:

"At this rate, the only genuine parts you'll find in a woman will be knees and elbows."

TheOpinion8d1 commented:

"And nobody is talking about the b*obs that were moved to the underarms. I suppose it needs a front & back view option."

Sonia Mbele allegedly did a BBL

Actress Sonia Mbele also made headlines as she raised suspicions on social media of her having had a BBL done while she claimed that she has a specific health condition.

@MDNewss posted a clip of the businesswoman on X. It quickly went viral on social media.

The video showed Sonia vibing to a song playing in the background and also caught a glimpse of her now huge bum, which raised many eyebrows.

Ntsiki Mazwai gushes over Boity Thulo's mouthwatering hourglass figure: "Her body is an achievement"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on rapper Boity Thulo's trending body. The controversial media personality said Boity's body is an achievement.

Boity Thulo found herself topping social media trends and hogging headlines after sharing saucy pictures from her vacation.

Source: Briefly News