SK Khoza gushed over Themba Ndaba when he shared a throwback video of them goofing around on set

The two actors were as thick as thieves in the hit telenovela The Queen, where they played the roles of Shaka Khoza and Brutus

Netizens loved their bromance on the show and in real life and have showered them with praises

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza posted a throwback video of him and actor Themba Ndaba.

SK Khoza and Themba Ndaba had the most anticipated scenes on 'The Queen' where they played Shaka and Brutus. Image: @skcoza, @themba_ndaba

SK Khoza throws it back with old video

On his Instagram page, SK Khoza has shared an old video of him and legendary actor Themba Ndaba.

In the hilarious video, SK Khoza sings a made-up song, and Themba Ndaba follows his lead and enacts the words he is singing.

The two were always known for their goofiness on The Queen, and it seemed as though they were just being their natural selves.

Mzansi shows love to SK and Themba

SK's video took fans aback. Many started reminiscing about the days when they would serve jokes and laughs at The Queen.

romeo_mafu said:

"Absolutely Legendary."

samzkandy said:

"Uncle Brutus NEVER disappoints."

dvd_4life said:

"We miss the whole Khoza family. Uncle B is a legend."

keneilwe3908 said:

"Uncle Brutus Khoza form The Queen and Shaka Khoza, I miss all of the actors of The Queen, I miss them a lot."

muhle_thando2 said:

"Brutus is me vibing to a song I don’t know in the club."

tony_dibwe said:

"I miss this team."

hirondelle_enchantee said:

"One of the best duo."

noxmbk asked:

"You two were mad. Do you still check up on him? I hope your relationship is still strong."

busimhl gushed:

"Ah eiish, Shaka and his uncle Brutus. What a legendary combo."

popodongesh said:

"Khoza Family on the Queen, characters were gooood."

SK Khoza showed love to The Queen cast

Despite his naughty ways, which landed in the trends list and fired from the show, SK Khoza showed love to the Fergusons.

This was mainly because he felt the production company had his back when the country turned its back on him.

When the show got canned, on the very last episode, SK took to Instagram and said:

"It feels like I have been blessed with two older siblings who would do anything to protect me. Thank you for always having my back when others turned [on me].

"No matter how many times they took me out, you fought always to bring me back, and whenever you did it, it was always silenced. You both love me so much, and I love and respect you back. I look forward to working with Ferguson Films again soon."

Themba Ndaba remarries

In a previous report from Briefly News, Themba Ndaba tied the knot once more. The actor posted his wife, Mrs Ndaba, wearing traditional attire.

This is the star's third marriage after he married actress Sophie Ndaba.

