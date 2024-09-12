Cassper Nyovest Set to Drop New Rap Music, Fans React: “He Got Bored of Being a Fake Pastor”
- The South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently hinted at dropping new rap music on social media
- The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker shared a Tweet online, mentioning that he was doing a lot of writing and had a desire to rap
- Shortly after he shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions
It seems like Cassper Nyovest is back in the game. He shared that he wants to drop something fresh.
Cassper Nyovest set to drop new rap music
The South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, who turned born again, recently made headlines on social media.
The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker announced on his Twitter (X) page that he has been writing a lot and wants to rap again. He also mentioned that when he does rap, nobody does it better than him.
He wrote:
"I’ve been writing a lot lately and I have a desire to rap. I also believe that when it comes to what I do, NOBODY DOES IT BETTER."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's recent post
Shortly after he shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Check out what they had to say:
@newsandchill reacted:
"Release the music and we will tell you if you’re better than Emtee or if he’s still better."
@DonaldMakhasane wrote:
"That's simply because you are the best."
@Surpiiey_Kokiie said:
"He got bored of being a fake pastor, now you wanna come back to the rap game to swear again."
@____PANTHERA commented:
"I personally think you need to add more Motswako into your music. The english thing is not make sure."
@xolani_sibande responded:
"Never doubted your pen game but right now I truly believe we need that skelm or sebentin aggression response to #200bars."
@va_happ replied:
"Let's go back to preaching gospel abuti it's enough now."
@4stinnaYogoloko mentioned:
"1 track every 8 months. Just quit."
Cassper Nyovest teases new business idea
In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest shared that he has a potential business idea after posting a photo online. The rapper-turned-businessman shared a photo holding small bottles and asked fans to guess what they could be for.
Mzansi's guesses did not disappoint as they shared hilarious responses. Many people suspected it could be anointing oils and holy water, while others thought it was beard oil or mini Billiato bottles.
