South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently shared his personal experience on how he has been since he became born again

The star shared on his Instagram page that he cried a lot after he embarked on his new spiritual journey

Mufasa further shared that in the 33 years he has lived, this was the first time he felt like a happy person

The South African hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest recently shared about how his new spiritual journey has been for him.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been making a lot of headlines regarding his new journey of being a born-again Christian ever since he became vocal about it on social media.

Earlier, the award-winning rapper and entrepreneur went on his Instagram page to talk about how it has been for him since he decided to embark on a new journey of being born again. In the post, the star mentioned that he had cried more after becoming a Christian and that in the 33 years that he has lived, this is the only time he felt happy.

He wrote:

"Ever since I was touched by the Holy Spirit, I cry so often, I feel so deeply. You know I lived 33 years as what I considered as a 'happy person' cause I had never been depressed or overly sad. Looking back, it’s almost as if I was filtered and jaded. Like I only knew how to do one thing and that was to look past things, sort of avoiding them.

"Previously, I deflected intrusive thoughts and worries, seeking distractions instead. Now, I'm able to confront and experience my pain, fear, insecurities and flaws without avoidance."

