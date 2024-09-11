A video of the controversial dance sensation Skomota seemingly impounded went viral

A Twitter (X) user posted the video of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class on his social media page

Many netizens reacted to the clip, with some saying that it might be that it was going to get fixed

The South African viral dance sensation Skomota became the talk of the town once again on social media regarding his luxurious car.

Clip of Skomota's Mercedes-Benz "impounded" goes viral

Ever since he entered the limelight, he has been causing a buzz on social media with his signature dance moves and has been on top of the trending list on X for the longest time.

Recently, the viral dance sensation again made headlines after an online user shared a video of his Mercedes-Benz V-Class allegedly impounded on Twitter (X).

The online user @KingMntungwa shared the clip on his social media page and captioned it:

"Skomota's car is gone."

Netizens react to the video of Skomota's car

Shortly after the netizen shared the video of Skomota's car, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say:

@Tsagatido said:

"The results of a manager that’s there to capitalise from your talent and not make you expand your profits in other avenues."

@azania1023 wrote:

"He's probably broke and they taking it for fixing."

@Nhleiks5 questioned:

"Kanti didn't Cyril's ANC thugs pay him?"

@johnmodise asked:

"Was it ever there in the first place or it was a distraction?"

@lenyoras commented:

"Lies. Who told you it was bought ? You should learn to read."

@dumingo40 tweeted:

"But there's nothing funny."

Skomota claims to have a pregnant wife

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared the dancer's claims that he has a pregnant wife he cannot care for with the money he is getting from his manager.

Mzansi supported Ngwana Sesi as he paused his bookings, hoping to resolve his issues with Moruti wa Dikota.

