Rapper Reason Changes His Stage Name Ahead of Amapiano Release

Highly-respected hip hop star Reason has changed his stage name ahead of releasing an Amapiano single

The Johannesburg rapper has been dropping the new performance name on his social media for several weeks

Reason also confirmed that his upcoming new single will be produced by Amapiano supremo DJ Maphorisa

Reason will now be called Sizwe Alakine. The rapper revealed on Instagram and Twitter that he has officially rebranded into an Amapiano artist, including a new look, crew and language of rapping.

Reason will look and sound different with a new name. Image: @reasonhd_ / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reason's name change is nothing new to local hip hop or the international game. Puff Daddy switched to P Diddy, Tumi to Stogie T, Easy Mac to Mac Miller and ProKid to Pro.

As reported by ZALebs, Sizwe Alakine posted a video of an Amapiano beat while he laid a verse on it, including his new name in the caption on Instagram.

"@djmaphorisa ⚔️ Sizwe (Alakine)."

The post drew a couple of brief comments from industry musicians such as PH, KidX and Kyl Deutsch.

@IamPH said

"This is fire."

@kidxsa said:

"Yerrrrrrr!!!"

@kyle_deutsch said:

"Action figure."

Sizwe responded to KidX to say:

"@kidxsa Me and Pawry were just talking about how you are the guy for this vibe yo!!! You needa pull up."

Whose said reply went as:

"@reasonhd_ say less, I’mma hit you."

As far as the music style change to Amapiano, Reason isn't the first mover. Popular Tshwana rapper Focalistic made a notable change to Amapiano with an album, and of course Cassper Nyovest who dropped his album on 30 June.

