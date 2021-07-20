Cassper Nyovest was hit hard by some news he never in his wildest dreams every thought he would hear: The Dome has been sold

Coming to terms with the fact that he may never be able to fill up The Dome again, Cassper’s heart broke just a little

Fans let Cassper know that they are sure the venue will open again and he will get his chance to fill it up, even if it is under another name

Cassper Nyovest, like many others, cannot believe that The Dome is no more. News dropped that the venue has been sold, making Cassper the only Mzansi artist to have ever filled it.

The Ticket Pro Dome has announced that it is shutting its doors down and Cassper Nyovest cannot believe it. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Ticketpro Dome took to social media to make the announcement, letting the people of Mzansi know that they have sold the venue.

Seeing the post, Cassper felt some type of way. Having achieved greatness in this venue, The Dome will forever hold a lot of memories and triumph for Cass. Taking to social media, Cassper shed a cyber tear as he was hoping to fill it just one last time.

Cassper posted:

Coincidentally, Cassper was wearing the merchandise that was sold at The Dome when he performed on the day the big news dropped.

Fans let Cassper know that they have faith in him being able to fill the venue again. While it has been sold, peeps are almost certain it will be used to host events once again. All in good time, Cass, all in good time.

@jaega_x reassured Cassper:

@Zolani_Qetsele even suggested Cassper look into buying it himself:

@Prince_Baloyiii reminisced on the time Cassper dominated The Dome:

South African music's living legend DJ Oskido praises Cassper Nyovest

Kwaito music pioneer and house music legend DJ Oskido has taken his hat off as an 'OG' for a new school legend, Cassper Nyovest. Briefly News reported that Oskido lauded Cassper for the musician's recent launch of his own sneakers brand, Root of Fame.

The Mahikeng-born Cassper made news at the start of winter when he announced the investment into what was an existing clothing company, Drip. It soon took just under two months before the larger-than-life musician dropped his first sneakers brand, Root of Fame.

Having previously confirmed how he grew up as a big kwaito fan, Nyovest might never have imagined living to see an icon like Oskido sing his praises. Oskido said on his Instagram:

"Every dreamer is not a doer, and every doer is not a dreamer. You have the deadly combination of being a dreamer and a doer @casspernyovest. Good luck with your new business."

