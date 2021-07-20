South African music's living legend DJ Oskido has saluted rap superstar and businessman Cassper Nyovest on social media

Oskido went onto Instagram to upload a photo with Cassper Nyovest while holding a box of Root of Fame sneakers

As Briefly reported last month, the sneakers are Cassper's first brand under the Drip clothing line the rapper invested in this year

Kwaito music pioneer and house music legend DJ Oskido has taken his hat off as an 'OG' for a new school legend, Cassper Nyovest. Oskido lauded Cassper for the musician's recent launch of his own sneakers brand, Root of Fame.

Legend Oskido takes his hat off to Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest @oskidoibelieve / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Mahikeng-born Cassper made news at the start of winter when he announced the investment into what was an existing clothing company, Drip. It soon took just under two months before the larger-than-life musician dropped his first sneakers brand, Root of Fame.

Having previously confirmed how he grew up as a big kwaito fan, Nyovest might never have imagined living to see an icon like Oskido sing his praises.

Oskido said on his Instagram:

"Every dreamer is not a doer, and every doer is not a dreamer. You have the deadly combination of being a dreamer and a doer @casspernyovest. Good luck with your new business."

Cassper soon logged in to the app to deliver a humble response to the post:

"Ah grootman... Thank you thank you so much for all the support over the years. Your wisdom too. Thank you grootman!!! God bless you more and more!!"

