'Uyajola 9/9' Star Host Jub Jub Apologises for Slamming Looters

Reality TV star Jub Jub has issued an apology to his employers and the South African public for his looting statement

Jub Jub took to social media to share one of the angriest condemnations of the violent looting in KZN and Gauteng

The musician-turned-TV star has since returned to the same social media platforms to apologise for his message

Jub Jub, also known by his real name, Molemo Maarohanye, has regretted his actions of lashing out at South African looters in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Jub Jub said, as quoted by the Sunday World:

“How dare you judge and call another black person a hooligan? I don’t condone looting. What did you expect to happen if they have been misled and lied to for years? Let them steal if they have to steal. Let them do whatever because the government has not provided. This was bound to happen, people are starving."

According to Sunday World, the event was later followed by the TV channel’s CEO Aubrey Tau, who called Jub Jub out on what the company viewed as reckless behaviour in public.

The publication added to report that it got hold of an unnamed channel employee who confirmed that Jub Jub apologised to the boss.

The employee told Sunday World:

“He told him that his remarks were widely seen by many South Africans as encouraging looting and destruction of property and that was unacceptable, especially coming from a celebrity of his calibre who commands a huge influence and following on social media. I’m told that Jub apologised and he was forgiven.”

The CEO, Tau, also confirmed as quoted by the Sunday World:

“I have had an honest and robust discussion with him and I’m pleased that he was able to see the errors of his ways and we have put the matter behind us and we are moving forward.”

Jub Jub cleans up local mall following looting and violent protests: "Dankie Maswidi"

Jub Jub has taken to his local mall to help clean it up following recent looting and violent protests in Mzansi. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has been applauded for helping his community clean up the mess that was left by looters in Soweto.

The star took to social media and shared a video of himself and other community members getting their hands dirty at the Protea Glen Mall in Soweto.

The mall was one of the businesses affected by the countrywide looting sparked by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

