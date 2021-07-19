Jub Jub has helped the Soweto community clean up a local mall that was affected by last week's looting and violent protests

In a video he shared on social media, Jub Jub can be seen getting his hands dirty and removing debris from the Protea Glen Mall

Social media users shared mixed opinions on the star's kind gesture with some slamming him for allegedly condoning looting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jub Jub has taken to his local mall to help clean it up following recent looting and violent protests in Mzansi. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has been applauded for helping his community clean up the mess that was left by looters in Soweto.

Jub Jub has cleaned up a local mall following looting, and violent protests. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The star took to social media and shared a video of himself and other community members getting their hands dirty at the Protea Glen Mall in Soweto. The mall was one of the businesses affected by the countrwide looting sparked by the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

The media personality captioned the video he posted on Instagram:

"Nobody is coming to save us!!!!! BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE...."

Instagram users shared mixed reactions to the rapper's kind gesture. Most of them praised Jub Jub for taking some time off his busy schedule to do some community work while others slammed him for allegedly encouraging people to loot. Check out some of the comments below:

@zamamcineka said:

"You keep on making us proud of you Maswidi."

buthelezi_sindi wrote:

"Overflowing blessings are coming your way."

patrickthobela commented:

"God bless Grootman. We can change the world just one step of showing humanity at a time. Respect, respect and respect bro. Shout out to you Jub! You’re a true example."

chef_mkosibusiso_sgora said:

"He’s the only genuine celebrity and action speaks louder my brother."

mrs_mbdfhasi wrote:

"Duuuude!!!! Same Jub Jub who was fueling the fire. Justifying the looting and destruction. Jiki jiki Today uye futhi uthi enough is enough."

sandiswacollinss added:

"You're doing an excellent job Bro. Your appearance means a lot to so many people. Dankie maswidi."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Moja Love officials distance themselves from Jub Jub's views on looting

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moja Love has released an official statement distancing themselves from the recent utterings of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. The Uyajola 9/9 host shared a video expressing some strong views about the recent protests in the country.

In a statement released by the TV channel to Briefly News, it said the views expressed by him are not in line with their own. Moja Love went on to extend their sympathies and support to the many small black businesses, entrepreneurs, and informal traders who form the lifeblood of the township and CBD economy.

Briefly News questioned Moja Love on whether a disciplinary process was pending for Jub Jub after his utterings:

"Upon discovery of the circulating videos, Moja Love reprimanded and warned Jub Jub against the statements over the protests and he apologised and realises that his utterances were wrong. Moja Love does not condone violence in any way or form," said Bokani Moyo, spokesperson of the channel.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za