A lot of stories that Briefly News reported about Mzansi celebrities this week set tongues wagging. The likes of Kelly Khumalo, Shauwn Mkhize and Jub Jub trended on our news website as people wanted to find out about the juicy scandals their faves got involved in during the last week of September.

Briefly News complied five of the celeb stories that our readers were mostly interested in during the past five days. Besides Kelly, MaMkhize and Jub Jub, Babes Wodumo and Zodwa Wabantu also trended on social media following their controversial posts.

Kelly Khumalo, Shauwn Mkhize and Jub Jub hogged Briefly News headlines this week. Image: @kellykhumaloza, official_jubjub, @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

1. Kelly Khumalo Called out by Skin Lightening Specialist: “You Used Me and Dumped Me”

A skin lightening specialist has called Kelly Khumalo out for allegedly using him and then dumping him after she attained her desired lighter complexion. Speaking to Briefly News, Ashley Haripersad explained that he offered his skin lightening products to the singer for free in exchange for her to promote them to her millions of followers.

However, it seems their working and personal relationship soured along the way as Kelly Khumalo blocked him from all means of communication with her with no explanation, according to Haripersad.

2. Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off Her New Man: “I Don’t Share Him with Anybody”

Shauwn Mkhize is feeling content with the person she has chosen to share her bed with every night. The mystery man is none other than Mr Brown, her lovable teddy bear. The media personality celebrates what she calls Lingerie Sunday where she makes an effort to wear something short and silky, reports ZAlebs.

This weekend's Lingerie Sunday had a different revelation as she was gushing about her most favourite cuddle buddy, Mr Brown. Shauwn took to Instagram to boast about her fluffy man writing: "

As unconventional as it may be to wake up next to Mr Brown, the great part is that he is always there! I don’t share him with anybody, he doesn’t hurt my feelings and he doesn’t put me down."

3. 'Uyajola 9/9': Fans Slam Jub Jub for Being Rude to a Guy Who Wanted Help

Jub Jub has been called out for being rude on his show. The media personality was allegedly rude to a guy who wrote to Uyajola 9/9 to investigate if his bae was cheating on him.

Many people who watched the show slammed the presenter for the way he treated the young man who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to help him with his problem.

The show usually trends for all the right reasons and spicy scenes but this time it trended high on Twitter for the way Jub Jub behaved during the filming of the latest episode.

4. Babes Wodumo: Mzansi Concerned About Troubled Musician’s Physical Appearance

Babes Wodumo has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few weeks and it seems she just can’t shake the negativity. The musician recently held a party for friends and family to meet her son Sponge.

The event was a stunning affair and Babes was dressed to the nines. The starlet wore a mustard yellow dress and a curly wig. She looked great, however many of her fans were a little concerned over her weight loss and gaunt face.

5. Zodwa Wabantu Divides Nation With Her Raw Lifestyle Advice

Zodwa Wabantu recently had the streets talking when she posted a video of herself driving a beautiful Mercedes Benz. The starlet revealed that she got the car by sleeping with a man for it.

She also encouraged others, including the Ben 10s that she dates to wise up and get as much as they can from their older and richer partners.

Her message and video split Mzansi social media users, while some agreed with her, others felt like she was being a poor role model to the youth.

