Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub has been slammed for being rude to a young man who wrote to the show seeking help

The guy had written to the show asking Jub Jub and his crew to find out if his girlfriend was two-timing him

The viewers of the show took to social media to react to the way Jub Jub treated the guy when the episode was filmed

Jub Jub has been called out for being rude on his show. The media personality was allegedly rude to a guy who wrote to Uyajola 9/9 to investigate if his bae was cheating on him.

Many people who watched the show slammed the presenter for the way he treated the young man who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to help him with his problem.

The show usually trends for all the right reasons and spicy scenes but this time it is trending high on Twitter for the way Jub Jub behaved during the filming of the latest episode.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments from viewers who were not impressed with the way Jub Jub treated the guy who wanted help. Check out some of their comments below:

@tumisole wrote:

"Jub Jub is rude! #Uyajola99"

@Bridgete5 said:

"I couldn’t even finish the episode, I won’t even bother watching the second one I’m so put off."

@loulu_langa commented:

"The reason I stopped watching!"

@chari_tee added:

"Jo! The boob comment was uncalled-for, honestly."

Uyajola 9/9 trends as cheater calls side chick a "stress reliever"

In other news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 trended on social media following last Sunday night's epic episode. Jub Jub and his crew ran after a cheating man who was caught with his side bae at a mall.

The cheater's woman had written into the show asking the media personality to investigate if her man was playing her. They caught him with his side dish and he started running for his dear life. When Jub Jub's crew caught up with him, he tried to fight with them.

When he was chatting to his main woman, he called his side dish a "stress reliever". The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode that Jub also teased on Instagram.

