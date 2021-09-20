Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 is trending again on social media after a lit Sunday night, 19 September episode that got Mzansi talking

Jub Jub, his bouncers and his camera crew ran after a cheating man they caught with his side chick at a mall

When they finally caught the guy, he told his main woman that the side lady was just a "stress reliever"

Uyajola 9/9 is trending on social media following Sunday night's epic episode. Jub Jub and his crew ran after a cheating man who was caught with his side bae at a mall.

The cheater's woman had written into the show asking the media personality to investigate if her man was playing her. They caught him with his side dish and he started running for his dear life.

Jub Jub's ' Uyajola 9/9' trended as a cheater called his side chick a stress reliever. Image: @official_jubjub

When Jub Jub's crew caught up with him, he tried to fight with them. When he was chatting to his main woman, he called his side dish a "stress reliever".

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode that Jub also teased on Instagram.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Ziyanda_21 said:

"One thing about Jub Jub and his crew is that they'll run after you and catch you ubuye."

@Lesego_Makhanya wrote:

"The humiliation this side chick is going through... Being called a 'stress reliever' and a 'straat meit' by a man who told you he loves you."

@GottBongani commented:

"Trust Jub Jub to add fuel to the situation with the questions."

@CaxtonMania88 wrote:

"Someone needs to sign these cameramen up at the Olympics."

@TR_Reginald97 added:

"From now on, there's a difference between side chick and 'stress reliever'."

Side guy proposes to lady in front of main bae

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 was lit on Sunday night, 12 September. A guy who wrote to the show asking Jub Jub and his crew to find out if his bae was cheating on him saw her being proposed to on camera.

Jub Jub and his crew found the guy's bae with her side man and just when they confronted her about her cheating ways, her side dude took out a ring and proposed to her. As the side got down on his knee to ask for the cheater's hand in marriage, the dude who wrote into the show started fighting him.

The lit episode got Mzansi talking. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode.

