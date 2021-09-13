Jub Jub's show Uyajola 9/9 is trending high on social media following Sunday night's epic episode

A young man who wrote into to the show watched his girlfriend's side bae propose to her right then and there

The viewers of the epic show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the lit episode and how the guy reacted after the proposal

Uyajola 9/9 was lit on Sunday night, 12 September. A guy who wrote to the show asking Jub Jub and his crew to find out if his bae was cheating on him saw her being proposed to on camera.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' was lit on Sunday night and a cheating woman got proposed to by her side bae. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub and his crew found the guy's bae with her side man and just when they confronted her about her cheating ways, her side dude took out a ring and proposed to her. As the side got down on his knee to ask for the cheater's hand in marriage, the dude who wrote into the show started fighting him.

The lit episode got Mzansi talking. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode. Check out some of the comments below:

@Itsyourgirlcax said:

"This is the first episode I approve!! Lady says: 'I don't want your money, I wanted your time and love.' That's what you n*ggahs need to understand."

@Natasha_Thahane wrote:

"Today’s episode looks staged."

@Karabo_Mokgoko commented:

"I feel sorry for this guy, heartbreak on TV. #Uyajola99"

@SirrBluffington said:

"There's always a dude who will put a ring on it if you won’t."

@mehlulisizwe wrote:

"This is a Mphicabadala!!! While fighting and the side guy proposes to her."

@mbali_ndlela added:

"Richards Bay gave us the first marriage proposal on #Uyajola99. Imagine writing in just to see your girl being proposed to by the side dude. Pain."

Woman claps back at Uyajola 9/9's Jub Jub

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub served Mzansi another spicy episode of Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 29 August. The popular reality TV show about cheaters trended on social media following the hilarious episode.

Jub Jub and his crew caught a young woman who was cheating on her bae red-handed in another man's house. A heated argument between Jub Jub and the cheating lady ensued when the presenter confronted her.

The viewers of the show believe that the presenter finally met his match during the episode. Taking to Twitter, most of the show's fans discussed how the woman delivered spicy clapbacks during the show.

