'Uyajola 9/9' Trends as Woman Claps Back at Jub Jub: "Jub Jub Has Met His Match"

Uyajola 9/9 is still trending high on social media this Monday, 30 August after airing a spicy episode on Sunday night, 29 August

The viewers of the show are discussing how presenter Jub Jub had a heated argument with a woman who was caught cheating on her man

The fans of the show believe that the media personality met his match in the episode as the young lady delivered spicy clapbacks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jub Jub served Mzansi another spicy episode of Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 29 August. The popular reality TV show about cheaters is still trending on social media following the hilarious episode.

Jub Jub and his crew caught a young woman who was cheating on her bae red-handed in another man's house. A heated argument between Jub Jub and the cheating lady ensued when the presenter confronted her.

Uyajola 9/9 is trending after a woman clapped back at Jub Jub. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show believe that the presenter finally met his match during the episode. Taking to Twitter, most of the show's fans discussed how the woman delivered spicy clapbacks during the show. Check out some of the comments from some of the fans below:

@Comfort_m12 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"First man to be told 'ukhuluma ngathi ungumfazi' on national TV in 2021."

@Gugu_Zullu wrote:

"We haven't had a good episode like this in a long time."

@mbhele_xoli commented:

"Her clapbacks to Jub Jub are the best! Yeses."

@Samke_Nyambose wrote:

"Jub Jub has met his match on this episode, this lady is spitting fire."

@_vonani added:

"She dealt with Jub Jub."

Uyajola 9/9 trends after spicy episode

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 viewers hilariously accused Jub Jub of enjoying chaos. The presenter trended again on social media after the latest episode of the epic show on Sunday night, 15 August. The rapper hosted the lit episode of a married woman who had to deal with her hubby's side chick. The fans of the programme praised the star for adding spice to the already dramatic scenes.

The fans took to Twitter to share their views on how Jub Jub asks questions that bring out the worst from the participants of the show. @penny_kay4 said:

"It's Jub Jub trying so hard to show respect to his old woman for me."

@IngridMolapisi added:

"Mantombazane, stay away from married men. Even if he’s fighting with the wife and allegedly 'divorcing' etswa daar!! Ba tla o hurda big time those ones."

Source: Briefly.co.za