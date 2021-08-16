'Uyajola 9/9' Trends Again as Fans React: "Truth Be Told, Jub Jub Enjoys Chaos"

Uyajola 9/9 viewers praised Jub Jub for adding spice to the lit show following last night's dramatic episode

The fans of the Moja Love programme hilariously accused the host of enjoying the chaos that takes place whenever he is hosting the show

Uyajola 9/9 trended again on social media when tweeps shared their thoughts on the episode that was presented by Jub Jub

Uyajola 9/9 viewers have hilariously accused Jub Jub of enjoying chaos. The presenter trended again on social media after the latest episode of the epic show on Sunday night, 15 August.

The rapper hosted the lit episode of a married woman who had to deal with her hubby's side chick. The fans of the programme praised the star for adding spice to the already dramatic scenes.

'Uyajola 9/9' trended again as fans praised Jub Jub's presenting skills. Image: @official_jubjub

The fans took to Twitter to share their views on how Jub Jub asks questions that bring out the worst from the participants of the show. Check out some of the reactions below from last night's episode:

@Smatsatsa said:

"And he pushes it shame. He enjoys it a lot."

@Disebo_Dee15 wrote:

"Lol I'm glad I'm not the only one who sees that."

@Sky_Iscariot commented:

"Minister of violence."

@penny_kay4 said:

"It's Jub Jub trying so hard to show respect to his old woman for me."

@IngridMolapisi added:

"Mantombazane, stay away from married men. Even if he’s fighting with the wife and allegedly 'divorcing' etswa daar!! Ba tla o hurda big time those ones."

'Uyajola 9/9' trends after airing 2 spicy episodes

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub's show #Uyajola9/9 trended for two days after airing two spicy episode. It trended high on Twitter from Sunday night, 1 August until Monday, 2 August.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the saucy and dramatic scenes that they watched during the reality TV programme about Mzansi cheaters.

The viewers of Uyajola 9/9 took to the micro-blogging app to share their views on the lit episodes that saw a 24-year-old woman fighting for a 46-year-old cheating man and another of a woman who hilariously warned Jub Jub and his crew about her man owning a firearm. Some tweeps shared that the man looked like Mzansi Deputy President David Mabuza.

