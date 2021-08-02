Uyajola 9/9 is still trending on social media after airing two saucy episodes on Sunday night, 1 August

The viewers of Jub Jub's reality TV show have taken to Twitter to react to a 24-year-old woman who suspected her 46-year-old lover bae was cheating on her

Some tweeps shared that one of the man who was accused of cheating looked like Mzansi Deputy President David Mabuza

Jub Jub's show #Uyajola9/9 has been trending from Sunday night, 1 August. The show is still trending high on Twitter on Monday, 2 August after airing two spicy episodes.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the saucy and dramatic scenes that they watched during the reality TV programme about Mzansi cheaters.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' is still trending after airing 2 spicy episodes on Sunday night. Image: @official_jubjub

The viewers of Uyajola 9/9 took to Twitter to share their views on the lit episodes that saw a 24-year-old woman fighting for a 46-year-old cheating man and another of a woman who hilariously warned Jub Jub and his crew about her man owning a firearm. Some tweeps shared that the man looked like Mzansi Deputy President David Mabuza.

Briefly News has compiled some of the reactions from people who watched the show last night. Check them out below:

@tumisole wrote:

"Jub Jub thought IVF is an individual."

@DSGZ_lethu said:

"Jub Jub really sells this show."

@blumekatzchen commented:

"I don't blame Jub Jub for going back to the house, poor woman went through hell for this man nx!!!"

@Mands_GCK said:

"I don't like how Jub Jub is talking to mkhulu, disrespect engaka."

@MalusiPMnisi wrote:

"It so refreshing to see a 24 year old woman fighting for a cheating 46 year old grandfather..."

@Dineo_Metja added:

"Bathong a 24 year old is taking a 46 year old to a national TV… Haowa f*ba girl, akho need..."

Uyajola 9/9 trends: "Side chicks have energy"

In related news, Briefly News reported Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 was lit as usual on Sunday night, 25 July. The TV host and his crew again caught two men red-handed cheating on their partners in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

In both the episodes, both the men were caught at their side chicks' homes. Their excuses for cheating had Mzansi laughing out loud. One man claimed that he had gone fishing and had no taxi fare, which is why he slept at his side's place.

The side chick in the first episode looked older than her bae but refused to be called old. She kept reminding Jub Jub not to say she's old.

