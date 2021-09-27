Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off Her New Man: “I Don’t Share Him with Anybody.”

Shauwn Mkhize has a new cuddle buddy and she is making it clear that this guy is for her arms and her arms only

Mkhize shared her bae on her social media and let her followers know how amazing it is to have a man to wake up to every morning

Shauwn showed off Mr Brown by saying, "He is always there, I don't share him with anybody, he does not hurt my feelings"

Shauwn Mkhize is feeling content with the person she has chosen to share her bed with every night. The mystery man is none other than Mr Brown, her lovable teddy bear.

The media personality celebrates what she calls Lingerie Sunday where she makes an effort to wear something short and silky, reports ZAlebs.

This weekend's Lingerie Sunday had a different revelation as she was gushing about her most favourite cuddle buddy, Mr Brown. Shauwn took to Instagram to boast about her fluffy man writing:

"As unconventional as it may be to wake up next to Mr Brown, the great part is that he is always there! I don’t share him with anybody, he doesn’t hurt my feelings and he doesn’t put me down."

MaMkhize continued on to say that although knowing your worth is not easy because you might find yourself on your own, it most certainly is worth it.

Peeps hopped into Shauwn's comments to share their thoughts.

@tha.simelane wrote:

"I have my own Mr Brown as well but mina sometimes I crave for Real Mr Brown. Do you get me Chommy..."

@princess_nyalleng commented:

"Kwa know your worth is the high way & I agree its super tough. Hope it’s worth it."

@fruity_fusion wrote:

"Thanks, caption is so inspiring, siyabonga Khabazela."

Somizi declares Shauwn Mkhize president, Celebrates national lingerie day

Sundays are lazy days and the perfect day to stay in your pj's for the whole day. This is something that resonated with Somizi.

Briefly News reported that Somizi felt it is only right to make Shauwn Mkhize the President of Women conference.

He added that since MaMkhize has dubbed Sundays National Lingerie Day, he would do as the day requires and assemble the correct attire.

"As declared by the President of Women's conference Dr Shawn Mkhize that Sundays are national lingerie days, I shall oblige."

Source: Briefly.co.za