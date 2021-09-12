Somizi took Shauwn Mkhize's lead and decided to celebrate National Lingerie Day in his own way

He shared the snaps on his Instagram account and declared Mkhize president of the Women's Conference

Social media users took the comment section of his post to share their reactions

Sundays are lazy days and the perfect day to stay in your pj's for the whole day. This is something that resonated with Somizi.

Somizi took to social media to declare Shauwn Mkhize the President of Women conference.

Somizi followed Shauwn Mkhize's example and celebrated National Lingerie Day. Photo credit: @Somizi, @kwa_mammkhize

He added that since she said that Sundays are now National Lingerie Days he would oblige by wearing his pj's.

"As declared by the President of Women conference Dr Shawn Mkhize that Sundays are national lingerie days I shall oblige."

Social media users took to the comment section to react to his declaration

favour4829:

"Can you be straight for me once."

williamsamandah:

"I stopped watching idols coz u not there Som Som❤️thus how loyal I am to u❤️❤️❤️."

nceshdee:

"Sorry, I have to zoom this and I'm not the only one who just did it ."

siya_ka_siya:

"Sicela ubuye on our TV screens please it sucks to watch fake feelings now, fake emotions but you real and honest and so down to earth, come back bhutyi please."

sibiyamsweswe:

"Somsom...what a time 2b ilive and c inspirational role models like u wuuuuushem!!!!!! ❤️❤️"

Shauwn Mkhize jokes about embarrassing Sbahle Mpisane: "I will show the world"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Shauwn and Sbahle's mother-daughter relationship is a joy to watch on social media. It is so clear to see that the two love each other dearly and Mzansi is here for it.

Mpisane's followers caught a glimpse of the banter between the two when Mkhize left a rather funny comment under her Instagram post. Sbahle posted a captionless photo to simply show off her gorgeous looks.

Somizi confirms unemployment after being dropped by brands over family drama

In related news, Somizi Mhlongo recently joked about his unemployed status in a video. In the footage, the media personality was hanging out with industry peer Lerato Kganyago.

When Lerato commented that Somizi looked great; he responded:

“That’s what unemployment looks like.”

Somizi was dismissed by Idols SA after allegations of domestic violence were made against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

