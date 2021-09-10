Flamboyant media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, has confirmed his employment status in a recent online post

While chilling with his friend Lerato Kganyago recently, Somizi poked fun at his unemployment status

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to him making light of the situation that left him without a job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo recently joked about his unemployed status in a video. In the footage, the media personality was hanging out with industry peer Lerato Kganyago.

Somizi has joined the unemployed after being dismissed pending his domestic abuse allegations. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

When Lerato commented that Somizi looked great; he responded:

“That’s what unemployment looks like.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Somizi was dismissed by Idols SA after allegations of domestic violence were made against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

Bathu Footwear also distanced themselves from their partnership with Somizi. In addition, Metro FM agreed to give Somizi some time off to deal with his personal problems.

Mzansi reacts to Somizi addressing his scandals

@espin_ozar said:

“This guy really doesn’t care.”

@majolasazi said:

“Unemployed and rich.”

@miss_maphumulo said:

“I miss Somizi on TV.”

@wangawanna said:

“Free spirit.”

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's 'Braai Show' Appearance as Cassper Nyovest's Gguest

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that many were surprised to see Somizi back in action because he had previously been deemed 'cancelled'.

To cancel someone means to strip away the perks of being famous from prominent figures who are involved in gender-based violence scandals.

After Somizi was accused of domestic violence by his estranged husband Mohale, tweeps were under the impression that he would receive the exact same treatment as other stars who walked a similar path.

The announcement of the guest list was made by The Entertainment Alert's Phil Mphela. Naming Zozibini Thunsi as the first celeb who will appear on the show joined by Makhadzi, Percy Cheweneyagae, Mihlali Ndamase and Somizi.

Somizi trying to turn back time, shares video of Botox treatment

Somizi Mhlongo is only human and he cannot stop the march of time. However, that didn't stop him from trying.

He shared a video on his Instagram page showing him undergoing the beauty treatment.

The celebrity pretended to wince in pain as the Botox was injected then asked the nurse if she had done it yet.

"Did you do?"

Source: Briefly.co.za