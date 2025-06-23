Kylie Leung from Courtney House International School has been selected to represent South Africa at the Vietnam International Mathematics Competition in August

The Year 7 pupil earned her spot after scoring 90% in the South African Mathematics Challenge and qualifying through a rigorous two-month selection process

Beyond maths, Kylie balances gymnastics training, swimming, public speaking, and community service, having organised shoe drives for underprivileged children

Kylie Leung, a Curro learner, will be representing South Africa in a Maths competition in Vietnam. Images: Spplied and @courtneycollege

Eleven-year-old Kylie Leung, a Year 7 pupil from Courtney House International School in Pretoria, is about to set out on an exciting journey. She's been selected to represent South Africa at the Vietnam International Mathematics Competition. The event will be taking place in Danang City this August. The competition brings together young mathematical talents from across the globe.

Kylie earned her spot on the national team through an impressive performance in the qualifying rounds. She achieved a strong 90% in the first round of the South African Mathematics Challenge and successfully progressed through the International Mathematics Assessment for Schools.

From thousands of hopeful participants nationwide, only eight students made it through.

From toddler to top mathematician

Kylie started her schooling career at the very young age of two at Courtney House. With the school's nurturing environment and dedicated support, she was able to develop her natural talent for mathematics. Her path from those early nursery days to international recognition shows how the right educational foundation can unlock incredible potential.

But this is not all. Her capabilities extend far beyond the classroom walls. She maintains a heavy timetable that would challenge most adults. Kylie dedicates three to four hours daily to gymnastics training, five days a week. On top of this, she commits another three to four hours each day to Mathematics Olympiad preparation.

Her schedule doesn't stop there as she makes time for extracurricular activities like swimming and modelling.

Making a difference beyond maths

Kylie's track record speaks for itself. She secured a position in the top 1% nationally at the South African National Mathematics Olympiad, earning Gold Status and finishing second in her Grade 6 category. She also scored perfectly in the mathematics section of the International Cambridge Primary Checkpoints.

Her talents aren't limited to academics either. She claimed first place in gymnastics at the Gauteng North Gymnastics Association Level 5 competition, proving she excels in multiple areas.

Kylie's compassionate side shines through her community involvement. Last June, she teamed up with two classmates to organise a charitable event. Together, they collected and distributed new footwear to students at a primary school in Limpopo.

She's also launched her inspiring initiative, where she conducts interviews with medical professionals and healthcare workers, sharing their stories to motivate other young people to consider careers in healthcare.

When asked what draws her to mathematics competitions, Kylie keeps it simple:

"I love the competitiveness, meeting new people, and it's fun."

Her advice to fellow learners is equally straightforward:

"Keep going, believe in yourself, and one day, you will achieve your dreams."

Dimitra Bailanis, Executive Head of Courtney House International School, expressed the school's pride on their Curro webpage:

"I am immensely proud of our young Kylie and her achievements remind us of the remarkable potential young minds have when given the right opportunities to excel."

