A University of Pretoria graduate shared her excitement after officially becoming a lawyer, dancing in celebration outside the Johannesburg High Court in her legal robes

The joyful video posted on 9th June went viral with over 22,000 likes as South Africans congratulated her achievement and praised her infectious energy

Becoming a lawyer in South Africa requires at least six years of hard work, including a four-year LLB degree, two years of articles, and passing challenging board exams

A newly qualified lawyer has melted hearts across South Africa after sharing her pure joy at achieving her dream career goal.

Content creator @lerato.tau.712, who posts regular personal content on social media, celebrated her massive achievement with an adorable dance video that has inspired thousands of viewers.

The heartwarming video was shared on Facebook on 9th June with the caption: "POV: you're officially a lawyer."

The clip shows the excited graduate wearing her official lawyer outfit and dancing with pure happiness after completing her legal journey.

The video was filmed at the Johannesburg High Court, where the University of Pretoria graduate had just been officially admitted as a lawyer. Her excitement is completely infectious as she celebrates reaching the goal she had worked towards for years. The achievement represents the end of a long and challenging journey that requires dedication, hard work, and determination.

The viral celebration video received over 22,000 likes and more than 200 comments from people congratulating her success and wishing her well in her new career. Many viewers were touched by her genuine happiness and the way she chose to share this special moment with her followers.

The long road to becoming a lawyer

According to legal expert site Gawie Le Roux, becoming an attorney in South Africa takes at least six years and involves several demanding steps. The process begins with passing matric with the right subjects and marks - students need an APS of at least 32 for UP's LLB programme, along with 60-69% in English.

The journey starts with completing a four-year LLB degree at a recognised South African university. During this time, students are encouraged to do vacation work at registered law firms during the July and December holidays to gain real-world experience and improve their chances of getting articles later.

After graduation, new lawyers must complete two years of articles at a registered law firm. During this period, they also need to prepare for and pass four challenging board exams covering court procedures, administration of estates, attorney practice ethics, and accounting.

The final step involves applying to the High Court for official admission as an attorney. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and either South African citizens or permanent residents. Only after completing all these requirements can someone officially practice law in South Africa.

Mzansi celebrates the new lawyer

The celebration video received loads of love from viewers who were impressed by her achievement and her joyful spirit.

@kamogelo_phokojoe joked:

"A baddie as my lawyer, no please 😭"

@tshegofatso_tequi_sekutinyane gushed:

"Ba strata lawyer ☺️ We're definitely winning cases here 👌🏽👏🏽"

@nonhlanhla_pholo wrote:

"Show them baby girl, the looks, the brain, the dance... It is equal to case dismissed👩🏾‍🎓💞🎊🇿🇦👌🏾"

@lerato_melissa_monageng asked:

"Are you also a part-time model? From court to runway vibes?"

@tshepisho_savedbygrace_chonco commented:

"Bathong. Your Honour 👩🏽‍⚖️🤭 Congratulations 🥂 girl! 🥰"

