A Xhosa woman made people proud after she graduated with an impressive qualification which focuses on local languages

The lady shared a video where she described her Honours Bachelor of Arts degree, and received a lot of attention from netizens

People were inspired by the lady who spoke flawless isiXhosa while describing her academic achievements

One young South African woman took to social media and celebrated becoming a graduate. The Xhosa graduate made strides in the African language field of study with her interesting choice of majors.

A Xhosa graduate was proud of being awarded her degree with magna cum laude. Image: Sanelisiwe.NeRsH

Source: Facebook

The video of the impressive graduate received more than 138,000 likes. Thousands of people commented raving about the graduate's academic success.

Graduate speaks isiXhosa to celebrate degree

In a video on Facebook by Sanelisiwe Qayi Mdlalo, she was celebrating her Bachelor of Arts in African languages studies, specialising in forensic linguistics (Language and Law). The graduate earned her Bachelor of Arts honors with a magna cum laude. In the video, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her on her journey, including professors who oversaw her studies. Watch the video of the woman describing her degree in isiXhosa below:

Graduates embrace their cultures

South Africans love graduates who show they are still attached to their roots. A young woman embraced her cultural roots on her graduation day. The proudly Tswana woman collected her degree while dressed in traditional attire. She stepped up to the stage dressed in the traditional two-piece outfit of a short skirt, crochet top and leg rattle aka matlhoa. The video captured the moment she broke out into a traditional dance while collecting her degree on stage.

In another story, a young woman showed off her Tsonga heritage when she graduated. The graduate wore the Tsonga traditional skirt known as xibelani with her graduation gown, and she took to the stage. Online users were overjoyed when the woman did the traditional Tsonga dance that incorporates the xibelani.

SA applauds Xhosa graduate

Many people thought the graduate was inspiring and left comments hyping her up for graduating with a magna cum laude. Online users wished the impressive academic the best for her future. Read people's encouraging comments below:

The Xhosa graduate attended her graduation with her mom. Image: Sanelisiwe.NeRsH

Source: Facebook

Tolokaz MamChenge was impressed:

"Wow IsiXhosa sakho nono yohooo❤️"

Nandi Welane gushed:

"I love you, baby girl, congratulations, all the best. May God protect you and cover you with his precious blood and umhle kakhulu umkhonze uThixo to protect ikamva lakho Sane baby.❤️🔥"

Phelokazi Precious Mjenxane said:

"Beautiful baby... All the best."

Nothando Mampo Chidumwa commented:

"You go girl, congratulations."

Xoli Mtulu-Dotwana wrote:

"Yaaasss Girl!!! Magna la way, usebenzile nontombi, that is no small feat!!!👏🏾"

Melody Vuvu Adam added:

"Congratulations baby girl, proud of,God bless you more ♥️"

