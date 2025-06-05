“A Home for My Kids, Thank You, God”: Local Mum Geeks Out Over Newly Built House in Venda
- A Limpopo mother shared an exciting video of her stunning new home in Venda, complete with modern features, huge windows, and professional finishes that left viewers amazed
- The dedicated mum built the beautiful house specifically for her children's future, showing how parents invest in giving their kids a solid foundation and security
- South Africans flooded the comments with congratulations and praise, celebrating the woman's achievement and dedication to providing for her family
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Limpopo mother has left South Africans inspired after sharing a video of her stunning newly built home in Venda early in June.
Content creator @newie31, who regularly posts personal videos on TikTok, took viewers on a tour of her impressive property that she built specifically for her children's future.
The video was shared at the beginning of June with the heartfelt caption:
"A home for my kids #girlboymom💙💜 am still counting my blessings oh Lord."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In the exciting footage, viewers watch as a young woman drives up a gravel road before sliding open a huge gate while dancing with joy. Behind the security gate sits a magnificent modern home that showcases professional building work and thoughtful design.
The house features stunning modern architecture with impressive pillars at the front, large windows, and spacious doors that create a welcoming entrance. The entire property is surrounded by a wall for security and sits on quite a large piece of land, giving the family plenty of space to enjoy their new home.
The building's professional finish and beautiful design elements show the careful planning and investment that went into creating this family home. From the modern structure to the security features, every detail seems designed with family life and safety in mind.
Why parents invest in their children's future
Building a home for your children, like this dedicated mum did, represents one of the best ways parents can invest in their kids' futures. Many parents choose to create long-term security for their children by ensuring they won't need to worry about rent or housing costs as they grow up.
Research shows that raising a child in South Africa can cost anywhere from R1.6 million to R3 million from birth to age 18, depending on lifestyle and educational choices. With university costs expected to reach R177,200 per year by 2038, parents who plan to give their children a massive advantage.
Parents who invest in property or other long-term assets for their children often use these experiences as teaching moments. Watching their parents work towards big goals helps children understand the importance of saving, planning, and making smart financial decisions.
Having a secure home base also allows children to focus on their education and personal development without worrying about housing instability. This foundation can give them the confidence to take on challenges and pursue their dreams, knowing they have a safe place to call home.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi celebrates family achievement
The inspiring video touched many South Africans who rushed to the comments to celebrate the mum's incredible achievement and dedication to her children.
@ndamutshidza gushed:
"This content is my favourite, especially zwi kho itiwa nga dzi 90s😄"
@vhofanelwa praised:
"I am proud of you 💃💃💃"
@nqobile_mahlase celebrated:
"Well done, you have made it a reality 🙌🏾"
@rudzie_runa admired:
"Congratulations on a beautiful home 😍"
@rinae4pfano shared:
"🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations to you, my sister"
Other stories of home building success
- Briefly News recently reported on a woman who transformed her humble apartment into a magazine-worthy space, but the before photos revealed something that shocked viewers completely.
- An Afrikaner woman documented her dream home renovation journey day by day, but one detail about the project's timeline left SA completely amazed.
- A Shoprite cashier proudly showed off her newly built home, but social media users couldn't believe one thing about how she managed to afford it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za