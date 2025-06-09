"Love That": Graduate Surprises Hospitalised Mom in Emotional Video, SA Reacts

A young graduate gave his hospitalised mother the surprise of a lifetime, walking into her room in full graduation regalia, leaving her in tears

The man’s decision to bring his graduation to his mother, who couldn't attend due to being hospitalised, touched many

Viewers applauded the graduate’s thoughtfulness as they rushed to the comments section with sweet messages

A young graduate gave his hospitalised mother the surprise of a lifetime when he walked into the hospital room in his graduation gown, creating an emotional moment that touched many across Mzansi.

A graduate made his big day unforgettable by surprising his hospitalised mother. Image: @thenameismiso

Source: TikTok

Graduate surprises hospitalised mom

The moving scene unfolded shortly after the graduate had completed his ceremony. Knowing how much the milestone meant to his mother, who had been hospitalised and unable to attend, the young man's big day made the heartfelt decision to bring graduation to her.

Dressed in full academic regalia, he entered the hospital room, leaving his mother visibly shocked and overcome with emotion as she began to cry while hugging him tightly. While taking to caption @thenameismiso, who shared the video on TikTok, simply said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mama couldn't be more proud."

The video footage of the moment has since gone viral on social media, with many South Africans applauding the young man for his thoughtfulness. Viewers praised the bond between the mother and son as they were left in awe of the touching moment.

The graduate's mother had played a crucial role in his academic journey, motivating him through the toughest times. Though his mother could not physically attend the ceremony, the son made sure she didn’t miss out on the celebration.

The clip has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments since it was published a day ago.

Watch the video of the heartwarming interaction between the mom and her grandson below:

People are touched by graduate's gesture

The graduate's heartfelt gesture of surprising his hospitalised mother has deeply touched people. His thoughtfulness and dedication to making her proud during such a meaningful moment have left many emotionally moved as they reacted to the heartwarming video, saying:

Thabane Kay said:

"Oh man, congratulations to your brother and speedy recovery to mama."

Lesego Maodi added:

"Another day of crying with strangers on this app, congratulations bhut."

Pitsi Africa|Film/Food Reviews wrote:

"Love that. Praying for mom’s speedy recovery."

Lehlohonolo Pharoe expressed:

"I'm crying. I wish your mom a speedy recovery. Her face when she saw you."

Mamasponge4 replied:

"Another day of crying with a stranger on TikTok. Congratulations and speedy recovery to your mom."

Mpumii. J commented:

"Aw, marn Congratulations, and may your mom get well soon."

A graduate surprised his mother, who was hospitalised, on his big day. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

3 Briefly News about female graduates

A lady celebrated making history in her family after working hard in university and earner her higher education qualification.

One South African woman graduated from a notable university in the United States of America and made the nation proud with her achievement.

Netizens were inspired by a woman who made history at UCT as the only black graduate in her course. An elderly woman motivated people with her drive for education as she graduated with a Master's.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News