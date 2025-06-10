A Gauteng man shared his heartbreaking journey from being a promising college student to living on the streets after falling in with the wrong crowd

After hitting rock bottom and sleeping under bus shelters, he made a life-changing decision to return to education and enrolled at Rosebank College

His graduation story touched thousands online, proving that no matter how far you fall, determination and hard work can help you rise again

A Gauteng man shared his inspirational video showing how he went from a dropout to a graduate. Images: @adamck15

A young man from Gauteng has inspired thousands after sharing his incredible journey from homelessness back to graduation success in June.

Content creator @adamck15, who posts regular personal content on his social media, opened up about how bad friendships led him to lose everything before finding the strength to rebuild his life completely.

The emotional video was shared with the caption:

"How I became a hobo because of my friends, quit school, and fought my way back to graduating."

The story begins with the man doing well in college and having plans to become an office manager or even start his own business. However, everything changed when he met the wrong group of friends who completely shifted his perspective on education and life.

At first, these new friends made everything seem fun with late-night chats, parties, and endless chilling sessions. They convinced him that "school is a scam" and that "money is made in the streets, not in classrooms." Believing their words, he slowly started skipping lectures. What began as missing one day turned into a week, then eventually led to a failed semester.

The situation got worse when he completely dropped out of college. His parents were heartbroken, and he fell deeper into trouble. He ended up living on the streets, homeless and begging for coins to survive.

A local man shared his story, showing how he went from being a college dropout to graduating. Images: @adamck15

Life-changing moment under the stars

Being homeless became the hardest chapter of his life. He went days without food and was ignored by people who once knew him. During one particularly cold night, he looked up at the sky and wondered if this was how his story would end. However, something inside him refused to give up.

He remembered his younger self, full of ambition and dreams. That night, he made a decision that would change everything. The road back wasn't easy, but he managed to clean up his life and enrolled at Rosebank College.

The graduation photos show him standing proudly with his parents, who were both incredibly proud to see their son achieve his goals after such a difficult journey.

His final message to viewers was powerful:

"The people you surround yourself with can influence your future either toward failure or success, but no matter how far you fall, you can always rise again if you are determined to change."

Mzansi celebrates his incredible comeback

The inspiring video went viral, getting over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who were moved by his story.

@tumiii_ils gushed:

"I've never been so happy for a stranger!🥺👏🏽❤️"

@user9238428866554 wrote:

"I wish you could tell this story to my son, if it were possible, you were gonna meet up with him... He is so lost and confused."

@tshegoo_n commented:

"What a journey 🥺 Welcome to the IIE Alumni World. I can only hope and pray it opens doors for you like it did for many. You got this, congratulations once more♥️♥️✨"

@nno_podile shared:

"I just wanted to take a moment to say congratulations! It's amazing to see how you've navigated your way to school and made it all the way to graduation."

