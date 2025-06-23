Global site navigation

Gigi Lamayne Launches Career as a House DJ, SA Not Surprised: "Female Rappers Barely Get Booked"
Gigi Lamayne Launches Career as a House DJ, SA Not Surprised: "Female Rappers Barely Get Booked"

by  Jessica Gcaba
3 min read
  • South African muso Gigi Lamayne has launched her career as a House music DJ, who is still very much a rapper
  • This move came both as a surprise and as expected by her fans, as many believe her career as a rapper was declining
  • A video of her DJing caused quite a buzz online, with people questioning how easy it is for females to become DJs compared to men

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is now a DJ, but not really. The star took to social media to announce her new career, but it did not get the positive reactions as expected from fans.

Gigi Lamayne is now a DJ.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has rebranded as a DJ. Image: Oupa Bopape
Source: Instagram

Is Gigi Lamayne now a DJ?

A video of the Bleed Mama hitmaker was enough to convince South Africans that muso Gigi Lamayne is now a House music DJ. Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted the video and added the caption, "Gigi Lamayne is set to launch her new career as a DJ."

However, taking to Instagram, Gigi Lamayne said she is not a DJ. In a confusing statement, she said this is part of a series she is implementing.

"Surprise, surprise! Starting off my #IAMNOTADJ series (there are plenty of surprises for this set, as the rapper you know and as a performing artist). I had to add my brother @shimza.dj to my new therapy drive."
"Places are everything! Full mix now out via. Get in line cause it’s dropping at midnight on YouTube for everybody!" she exclaimed. "Remember, I AM NOT A DJ! Tour dates dropping soon!”

This begs the question: Is Gigi hanging up the mic, or is she looking to add DJing to her resume?

The star also recently went viral after she bought herself a new Jetour car.

Responding to Khawula, Lamayne said she has not hung up her mic and will be dropping a new song soon. "I’m doing both, though. New music on the way."
Gigi Lamayne is now a DJ.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has dabbled in rap music. Image: Gigi_lamayne
Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne

A video clip of her Gigi doing her thing caused quite a buzz online as some people had some salty things to say.

@Cand_Ziziba said:

"I don't know but this looks painful."

@BlvckScvleOle joked:

"How does she have time for this when she has 300 people working for her?"

@majoyana31 replied:

"It looks like DJing is a saving grace for cash-trapped celebs in SA."

@Mzansipresser shared:

"It looks like Djying is an easy career, let me go buy a mixer and headphones."

@LadyAbahambe reacted:

"All when it fails just buy your self headphones then become a DJ and don't forget to dance in skippy outfits!"

As much as she has a few haters, her fans are encouraging Gigi to keep going:

@biigmill responded:

"She should play hip hop. Trust me, she won’t regret it."

@Lindiwemya1 encouraged:

"Fully dressed at that. I say go for it, Gigi. I am already enjoying your set."

@MtoloSam replied:

"What song is this? This is my kind of music. All the best with your new career. A woman should work hard."

@MtoloSam shared:

"Oh well, good luck to her. Female hip-hop artists don't get booked. Well done, Gigi."

Gigi and boyfriend Sizwe attend wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, couple Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine hogged headlines after their cosy pictures.

The couple was dressed in matching traditional outfits, attending a wedding. This sparked a wave of reactions from their fans.

