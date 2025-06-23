South African muso Gigi Lamayne has launched her career as a House music DJ, who is still very much a rapper

This move came both as a surprise and as expected by her fans, as many believe her career as a rapper was declining

A video of her DJing caused quite a buzz online, with people questioning how easy it is for females to become DJs compared to men

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is now a DJ, but not really. The star took to social media to announce her new career, but it did not get the positive reactions as expected from fans.

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has rebranded as a DJ. Image: Oupa Bopape

Is Gigi Lamayne now a DJ?

A video of the Bleed Mama hitmaker was enough to convince South Africans that muso Gigi Lamayne is now a House music DJ. Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted the video and added the caption, "Gigi Lamayne is set to launch her new career as a DJ."

However, taking to Instagram, Gigi Lamayne said she is not a DJ. In a confusing statement, she said this is part of a series she is implementing.

"Surprise, surprise! Starting off my #IAMNOTADJ series (there are plenty of surprises for this set, as the rapper you know and as a performing artist). I had to add my brother @shimza.dj to my new therapy drive."

"Places are everything! Full mix now out via. Get in line cause it’s dropping at midnight on YouTube for everybody!" she exclaimed. "Remember, I AM NOT A DJ! Tour dates dropping soon!”

This begs the question: Is Gigi hanging up the mic, or is she looking to add DJing to her resume?

The star also recently went viral after she bought herself a new Jetour car.

Responding to Khawula, Lamayne said she has not hung up her mic and will be dropping a new song soon. "I’m doing both, though. New music on the way."

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has dabbled in rap music. Image: Gigi_lamayne

Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne

A video clip of her Gigi doing her thing caused quite a buzz online as some people had some salty things to say.

@Cand_Ziziba said:

"I don't know but this looks painful."

@BlvckScvleOle joked:

"How does she have time for this when she has 300 people working for her?"

@majoyana31 replied:

"It looks like DJing is a saving grace for cash-trapped celebs in SA."

@Mzansipresser shared:

"It looks like Djying is an easy career, let me go buy a mixer and headphones."

@LadyAbahambe reacted:

"All when it fails just buy your self headphones then become a DJ and don't forget to dance in skippy outfits!"

As much as she has a few haters, her fans are encouraging Gigi to keep going:

@biigmill responded:

"She should play hip hop. Trust me, she won’t regret it."

@Lindiwemya1 encouraged:

"Fully dressed at that. I say go for it, Gigi. I am already enjoying your set."

@MtoloSam replied:

"What song is this? This is my kind of music. All the best with your new career. A woman should work hard."

@MtoloSam shared:

"Oh well, good luck to her. Female hip-hop artists don't get booked. Well done, Gigi."

Gigi and boyfriend Sizwe attend wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, couple Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine hogged headlines after their cosy pictures.

The couple was dressed in matching traditional outfits, attending a wedding. This sparked a wave of reactions from their fans.

