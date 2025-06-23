B odak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B is making headlines following her Instagram post on 22 June 2025

The post has left many convinced that she’s teasing her long-awaited second studio album after seven years of promises

Thanks to her huge social media following, the now-viral post has garnered thousands of comments and reactions from fans

In 2018, Cardi B stormed onto the music scene with her first album, Invasion of Privacy and has been winning big since then.

Against the backdrop of her debut album, she went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and the BET Album of the Year.

Despite her big wins, Cardi B didn’t drop an album, but she has kept her fans in a chokehold until now.

Cardi B teases long-awaited album with big announcement

The bubbly rapper made headlines after she took to Instagram to reveal that she has a ‘big announcement to make.’

The cryptic announcement came after she had noted her last seven years, and it seems the seven-year itch has gotten to Cardi B, too. She noted:

"Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss."

No doubt, the post has since gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped.

Fans are more than convinced that her second album is on the cards.

However, news of a new album wouldn’t surprise many since she has recently shared cryptic posts about new music on her feeds.

After all, Cardi B recently released new music this month, and the song has been winning big on several digital streaming platforms.

On 20 June, Cardi B dropped her first solo track for 2025, ‘Outside’, after performing at the Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions 2025.

The track's big win across several digital platforms saw Cardi B solidifying her reign as the best female artist with the most songs ranking number one in Apple Music history.

Second-album announcements continue to make headlines

After all, this is not the first time ‘new album’ reports have made headlines over the years.

News of a second album made headlines two years after her big wins, but nothing materialised.

However, Cardi B insisted that she was focused on motherhood at the time.

The star was raising her second child, Wave Set Cephus, born on 4 September 2021.

Cardi B also noted that the hype of her first album also caused the delay of her second album.

In 2023, Cardi B spent most of her time in the studio, sharing updates, even promising new music.

She didn’t just share new music but declared that an album was on the cards that year.

However, after failing to drop an album in 2023, she made the same promise in March 2024 but disappointed fans again.

Last year, she announced there would be no album despite assuring fans of a second studio album.

Is Cardi B about to reveal a new business?

While many are convinced that she might be dropping a new project, some are not convinced despite her caption saying otherwise.

The Bodak Yellow singer once hinted that she would launch a new business venture in 2025, leaving some music lovers thinking otherwise after her post.

Cardi B shows off her daughter’s face

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cardi B revealed her youngest daughter's face, sparking a buzz online.

The singer has also made her fair share of headlines with her private life, which she has kept under wraps since her shot to fame.

