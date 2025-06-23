Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé On Stage in Paris for Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Performance, Fans Speculate
- Jay-Z made an unexpected appearance during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Paris, France, on Sunday, 22 June 2025
- A video of Jay-Z singing his smash hit with Kanye West was shared on social media by a hip-hop blogger
- Netizens flooded the comments with speculation that his unexpected appearance was a sign that new music was coming
United States musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been the epitome of couple goals for years. Jay-Z surprised the audience as he joined his wife, Beyoncé, on stage as she closed off the international portion of her Cowboy Carter Tour.
The tour has been a family affair with the power couple’s two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, joining their mother on stage during the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.
Jay-Z performs with Beyoncé in France
On Sunday, 22 June 2025, Jay-Z joined Beyoncé as she performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stade de France. The duo performed their collaborations Crazy In Love and Drunk In Love, with Jay-Z performing N***as in Paris, a single off Watch The Throne, his collaborative album with Kanye West.
Hip Hop news and content blogger @nfr_podcast shared a short clip of Jay-Z performing N***as in Paris. The post was captioned:
“JAY-Z BEYONCÉ 'N****S IN PARIS' (COWBOY CARTER TOUR)🚨LIVE IN PARIS🚨”
The short video shows the crowd erupting with joy and jumping when the beat to N***as in Paris starts playing.
Watch the video below:
Fans react after Jay-Z performs with Beyoncé in Paris
In the comments, peeps shared additional footage from the Cowboy Carter Tour, which showed celebrities Cardi B and Kelly Rowland dancing along as Jay-Z performed N***as in Paris. Others asked for a follow-up to Watch The Throne, while some predicted that Jay-Z would release new music or would be featured on a new song.
Here are some of the reactions:
@SkiMaskChris_ remarked:
“We need ‘Watch The Throne 2.’”
@3_filmz declared:
“Jay-Z popping out and performing? He’s 100% on the Clipse album and/or he’s dropping soon.”
@solo_dumdum gushed:
“Still performing with no back track, by the way. That's impressive.”
@nyobswrld highlighted:
“The best place to perform with this song 🔱”
@QuantumEvolving shared:
“People can say a lot of things about JAY-Z, but he is, no doubt, possibly the best live performer rapper ever. He's not over-the-top hype, but he's just in this amazing pocket where his energy is perfect and everything just bounces and hits harder. Extremely difficult to hit.”
@josh15759 asked:
“Is this the only song he has in his whole catalogue, or does he have no hit songs without Ye innit?”
Jay-Z caught eyeing another woman at Beyoncé’s concert
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jay-Z was called out after being caught eyeing a woman during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.
In the viral clip, Jay-Z slows down, looks back, and reportedly tells the woman, “Girl, what are you doing?”
A friend claims the woman didn’t even realise it was Jay-Z during the now-viral incident caught on camera. Against the viral clip, fans quickly flooded online with their two cents.
