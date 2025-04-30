Global superstar Beyoncé was criticised by fans worldwide after tickets for the Los Angeles leg of her 'Cowboy Carter' tour reportedly failed to fly off the shelves

Despite being known as an R&B star, Beyoncé made history after winning the Best Country Grammy Award for the album she will be showcasing during the tour

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to say they are not surprised with some calling her ‘overrated’ and lacking talent

American superstar Beyoncé’s tickets for the Los Angeles leg of her Cowboy Carter tour were left unsold, and fans worldwide reacted by criticising the Single Ladies hitmaker.

Despite her global success, the superstar singer and dancer still has some doubters who reacted by calling her ‘overrated’ amid slow ticket sales.

Beyonce was criticised by fans after ticket sales for her Los Angeles show stalled. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic and Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

Since making her mark in the R&B scene, Beyoncé shocked the world by becoming the first black woman to win the Best Country Grammy Award for Cowboy Carter.

Ticket sales for Beyoncé’s Los Angeles shows stall

Watch the set-up for Beyoncé's show in the video below:

As part of the tour, Beyoncé will perform in Inglewood on Thursday, 1 May and Sunday, 4 May 2025, before she prepares for performances across America.

The former Destiny Child’s member has enjoyed great success as a singer with over 1000 nominations for various awards and 743 wins since 2002.

The singer announced the tour on her Instagram account:

Due to her popularity, her influence has reached great heights, evident in Mzansi after rapper Nadia Nakai paid tribute to the global star in a recent post.

Beyoncé won a historic Grammy Award for 'Cowboy Carter'. Image: Emma McIntyre.

Fans lash out at Beyoncé

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to criticise Beyoncé, calling her ‘overrated’ and saying they are not surprised by the slow ticket sales.

Sunchasegirl is not a fan:

“Seriously I DO NOT GET @Beyonce or @taylorswift13 Cannot name one song from either.”

PiranhaPeaceful said the tickets are overpriced:

“No one can afford $1000 tickets.”

ReillyLake criticised Beyoncé:

“Beyoncé is overrated.”

Thelifeofjorge defended the star:

“She literally added thousands of seats with a limited view because of the demand, hence the seats available hello?”

WinRockyWin is not impressed:

“She has no talent.”

Melfeelswaggish was sarcastic:

“But she is the greatest singer in all time and space, how could this happen? 😝”

Iamdopeaxf blamed Jay-Z:

“THEM JAYZ ALLEGATIONS ARE AFFECTING HER CAREER.”

TheFabBookLover has a bad memory:

“She’s overrated. She came to my city years ago and only sold about 100 tickets in the arena. Her team is amazing for making it seem like she’s some god.”

WoodyBReal listed their issues:

“Fake singing, fake country, fake everything. People realized this, so why pay for this? Perhaps that's why.”

Mrsmandyh08 blamed the album:

“Cowboy Carter wasn’t a popular album, and since this tour is focused only on that, I can see why no one cares to go.”

