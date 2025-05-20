Jay-Z caught eyeing a woman during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour at Soldier Field, sparking viral outrage

In the viral clip, Jay-Z slows down, looks back, and reportedly tells the woman, “Girl, what are you doing?”

A friend claims the woman didn’t even realise it was Jay-Z, during the now-viral incident caught on camera

Thanks to his huge following, Brooklyn billionaire Jay-Z often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena: Images: Johnny Nunez, CBS / Getty Images, HoviNation / X

The multi-award-winning singer is making headlines after one of his videos at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago flooded online.

Jay-Z faces backlash over viral Beyoncé concert moment

The now viral clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions from netizens, with many calling him out for eying another woman while at his wife’s concert.

Jay-Z was seen looking at one of the fans at the venue as he walked past with his entourage.

The rapper could be seen slowing down before looking back at a woman seemingly taking pictures.

Little is known if the rapper said something before the woman ran to her friends with joy written all over her face.

One user allegedly present when the incident occurred revealed that the rapper did say something. The rapper reportedly said:

“Girl, what are you doing?”

However, according to the clip's caption, which seems to have come from a friend of the woman, the rapper only looked at her and smiled.

Surprisingly, according to her friend, the woman didn’t realise it was Jay-Z behind her. The friend captioned the video:

“Jay-Z just walked past my friend while she was taking pictures at the Beyoncé concert. He literally looked at her and smiled. She didn’t even know who he was.”

Fans drop hot takes after viral Jay-Z moment!

Against the viral clip, fans quickly flooded online with their two cents.

Some fans said it was normal, while others said he made eye contact, which made the woman go wild.

@Tisskoo said:

"Somebody tag Beyonce. Jay-Z was checking that lady out."

@adirahbtr posted:

"The way he turned and looked at her, too, taking me out."

@pistons15 commented:

"Jay-Z broke his neck looking at shawty damn Jigga."

@maricio posted:

"I can't believe he did that at his wife's concert, they even want to tag her along right?"

However, despite Jay-Z making it known that he doesn’t like being filmed in today’s era of constant surveillance.

Jay-Z at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at the Dolby Theatre. Image: Gilbert Flores

He has had several viral moments that have made good and bad headlines.

In recent years, he has proven to be a bit particular about fans invading his personal space.

Jay-Z’s wildest fan moments caught on camera

In 2023, a lucky fan got an unexpected reaction from Jay-Z during one of Beyoncé’s concerts.

A TikTok user named @eyezcosplay became famous overnight after he shared a priceless moment with Jay-Z during his wife’s Renaissance Tour stop in Toronto.

Despite his heavy security and entourage, the TikTok user stood a feet away from Jay-Z.

He reached his hand for a fist bump, but the rapper had something else in mind. Instead, he gave him a glass of expensive champagne that he was holding in his hand.

This hardly happens when it comes to celebrities, especially Jay-Z.

Jay-Z named in assault allegations alongside Diddy

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jay-Z was accused of sexual assault alongside Diddy, who is behind bars facing a string of criminal charges.

The two allegedly assaulted an underage girl in 2000, but the rapper has since distanced himself from the drama.

