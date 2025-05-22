A single father of two boys made South Africans emotional after sharing his graduation video

The Mzansi man walked on stage with his youngest, and posted the heartwarming clip on TikTok

Social media users were touched and shared sweet messages in a thread of 648 comments on the now-viral video

A single father of two boys made Mzansi tear up with his now-viral heartwarming graduation video.

A working single dad of 2 touched many hearts with his graduation video. Image: @diaryofasingledad0

Source: TikTok

His sweet gesture touched many who helped his video generate over 46K views in 24 hours.

Dad walks with son on stage during graduation

A single dad of two, Fred, shared a sweet video of his graduation trip to Durban with his youngest boy. The chap is very connected with his TikTok followers and updated them about his graduation every step of the way.

He shared his beautiful suit and his little man’s snazzy outfit, but what had many people emotional is the graduation video he posted yesterday of himself walking on stage with his son.

Fred explained that he wanted to inspire the young one and that the moment symbolised his entire academic journey at Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology. The message was heartwarming to many who congratulated the chap for his astonishing achievement as a single working father of two young boys.

Fred captioned his now-viral post:

“Thanks to you all for the congratulatory messages, it was an honour to walk the stage with my son. I'm grateful for this opportunity. Praise be to the Almighty.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi congratulates single dad

Social media users were proud of one single father’s heartwarming graduation video:

Mzansi was touched by a single father's message. Image: @diaryofasingledad0

Source: TikTok

@Cece commented:

“Did I just hear cum laude? Wow, congratulations Papa, we as your TikTok family are proud of you.”

@88pula Theo shared:

“I just saw myself crying. You are so blessed. On my next graduation, I want to walk on the stage with my daughter, she's been my strength. Today she said we must build a double-storey house.”

@Teacher parent platform said:

“Oh, big up to you dear. God is great, keep moving, all the best.”

@Claire-Sam♥ wrote:

“10 years from now, you shall walk him on the stage graduating. May God take him to the highest heights!”

@Anggella2000 was inspired:

“My role model. As a single parent too, you have shown me it’s possible.”

@Charmaine said:

“A big congratulations, Mr Fred! Am I the only one who thinks a wife might ruin this beautiful bond between the father and his sons? I don’t know man!”

@Kal kaMbokazi: was excited:

“You did it! Yes, you! Congratulations.”

@Boni Babes commented:

“Thank you for being the type of a father that you are to your children they are really fortunate to have you in their life. That boy will grow up wanting to walk that aisle with you by his side for his own graduation.”

@Tshepi was moved:

“Wow, I was hesitant about my registration. I’m going to do this.”

