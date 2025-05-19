American filmmaker Tyler Perry attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Chicago

A picture of Tyler Perry in the VIP section at Soldier Field in Chicago was shared on social media

While others praised Tyler Perry for being at every one of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour stops so far, others commented on his look, which sparked speculation about his sexuality

Tyler Perry sparked reactions with his look at Beyoncé’s concert in Chicago. Image: Dia Dipasupil, Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

The internet is giving popular American filmmaker Tyla Perry the bombastic side-eye over his look at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Chicago. A section of netizens has previously raised questions about Tyler Perry’s private life.

Tyler Perry shows love to Beyoncé in Chicago

Get yourself a friend like Tyler Perry. The director who was in Los Angeles as Beyoncé kicked off her tour to promote her latest country-inspired album was also in attendance as she wrapped up her Cowboy Carter Tour leg in Chicago.

The former Destiny’s Child star, who began her Chicago leg of the Cowboy Carter Tour on Thursday, shut it down on Sunday, 18 May, with a packed, high-energy show at Soldier Field. Beloved moviemaker Tyler Perry was among an estimated 60,000 fans who attended the performance.

American entertainment blog @PopCrave shared a picture of Tyler Perry at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Chi-town. The post was captioned:

“Tyler Perry spotted at Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour in Chicago tonight.”

The entertainment blogger shared a picture of Perry wearing a white cowboy hat, sunglasses, a denim jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, and matching denim jeans. He is also wearing a white pearl necklace.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Tyler Perry's look at Beyoncé's concert

In the comments, netizens weighed in on Tyler Perry’s look at Beyoncé’s tour. Others praised the No Good Deed director for supporting Beyoncé. Several netizens hilariously suggested he is researching material for his next Madea movie.

Here’s what people had to say:

@_kayejaee_ said:

“Why is he always looking sassy lol..maybe it’s the way he holds his mouth lol I don’t know..I love how he is supporting her, though.”

@IamJerm24 joked:

“That’s Madea.”

@MylonsWorld joked:

“Lmaoooo ‘Madea goes to Texas’ in the works.”

@RedHoodPikachu suggested:

“Plot Twist: He's not there to enjoy the music. He's scouting locations for 'Madea Goes Country'. #CowboyCarterTour #tylerperry”

@6lackstar_ highlighted:

“If y’all watched that episode with Oprah about his difficulties in life, then y’all would not be in the comments talking about his sexuality. Just saying.”

@the_ladanski said:

“Closely studying those dance moves for the next Madea movie.”

Tyler Perry's look at Beyoncé’s concert had the internet side-eyeing him. Image: John Nacion, Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Tyler Perry, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and George Lucas raise millions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyler Perry and South African medical doctor Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe donated millions.

Perry, Dr Moloi-Motsepe and George Lucas reportedly donated a combined 31 million dollars (R560 million). The trio made the donations at the 2025 Met Gala. The record-setting $31 million was raised for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

