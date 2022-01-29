A gorgeous social media fashion guru Gugu Mahlangu has taken to the internet to flex her latest purchase

The stunningly beautiful local lady revealed that she is now the proud owner of a new Mercedes Benz C-Class

She once walked the rural streets of KwaNdebele, now she cruises the streets of Cape Town in a Mercedes Benz

A stunningly beautiful woman known as Gugu Mahlangu has taken to Twitter to share some inspirational snaps of her new whip.

Gugu Mahlangu shares some snaps of her new whip on social media. Photo credit: @Sine_gugulethu

Source: Twitter

Sinegugulethu share some pics of her new Mercedes Benz C-Class and social media users were loving it.

She captioned the set of snaps with:

"From the rural streets of KwaNdebele to Mercedes Benz offices in the heart of Cape Town"

A new Mercedes Benz C-Class retails from close to R1 million and she must have hustled a lot to afford the luxury car.

She has a YouTube channel with over 20 000 subscribers where she discusses all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Social media users had a lot to say about the inspirational post

heather_bongie:

"Remember on your vlog when you went car shopping and the Merc caught your eye. Look at God. Congratulations❤."

_miss_kayy:

"What! Congratulations Gugu Oh my gosh!!! Wow! super proud of you ."

nthambe633:

"Congratulations my love. You are such an inspiration. I’m so happy for you. ."

nkagi_maba:

"Wow Gugu, fits you so well sis Congratulations ❤️."

Source: Briefly News