Local Stunner Goes From Rural Roads to Mercedes Streets, Shares Snaps of New Whip
- A gorgeous social media fashion guru Gugu Mahlangu has taken to the internet to flex her latest purchase
- The stunningly beautiful local lady revealed that she is now the proud owner of a new Mercedes Benz C-Class
- She once walked the rural streets of KwaNdebele, now she cruises the streets of Cape Town in a Mercedes Benz
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A stunningly beautiful woman known as Gugu Mahlangu has taken to Twitter to share some inspirational snaps of her new whip.
Sinegugulethu share some pics of her new Mercedes Benz C-Class and social media users were loving it.
She captioned the set of snaps with:
"From the rural streets of KwaNdebele to Mercedes Benz offices in the heart of Cape Town"
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A new Mercedes Benz C-Class retails from close to R1 million and she must have hustled a lot to afford the luxury car.
She has a YouTube channel with over 20 000 subscribers where she discusses all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
Social media users had a lot to say about the inspirational post
heather_bongie:
"Remember on your vlog when you went car shopping and the Merc caught your eye. Look at God. Congratulations❤."
_miss_kayy:
"What! Congratulations Gugu Oh my gosh!!! Wow! super proud of you ."
nthambe633:
"Congratulations my love. You are such an inspiration. I’m so happy for you. ."
nkagi_maba:
"Wow Gugu, fits you so well sis Congratulations ❤️."
SA not sold by peep's claim of buying sis Chico for 'passing matric with degree'
Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's frivolous social media community is in stitches over a tweep's latest stunning claim of buying someone close to him a car.
"You're going to leave us broke": Influencer's creative home décor has Mzansi pulling out their cards
Locals will recall this is as the same Twitter user who just weeks ago caused a stir on the bird app after claiming that he bought his maid an Audi as a reward for the good service she'd put in over the years.
But, in a sudden twist, online sleuths were quickly able to establish that the pic of the car he shared was, in fact, one previously posted on Facebook by Kwesta a few years back. The rapper had bought it and gone to the dealership to collect it, but not before sharing the news with his followers on social media.
Source: Briefly News