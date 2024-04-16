A man showed off how he looked before he lost weight, and after he lost 42kg in eight months

The gent looked totally different, leaving South Africans shocked by his transformation

The online community reacted to the clip, with many asking the guy for tips to drastically lose weight in less than a year

A man flexes his looks after losing 42kg in 8 months. Image: @phillication

Source: TikTok

A man stunned Mzansi after he posted a video of himself before and after losing weight.

In the clip uploaded by @phillication, the gent is captured sitting in a setting that seems to be a restaurant. At the time, he had not embarked on his weight loss journey; he was still chubby.

Another part showed the young man after losing weight. He looked completely different. The TikTok user revealed in his bio that he lost 42kg in eight months.

Man shows off weight loss

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applauded the man on his weight loss

The video garnered over 359k views, with many online users showering the man with positive messages for achieving such a seemingly impossible goal. Some wanted tips on how he managed to do it.

@nonto_m commented:

"Sana?! Listen! They were never ready for you!."

@ellen. stanned:

"Jaw dropping transformation ."

@lktvx beamed with pride:

"Soo proud of you and I don’t even know you❤️."

@Asakhe D Keti asked:

"How long did it take you? I’m really struggling to lose weight."

@Thato M applauded:

"Ehthe way my jaw dropped. Congratulations ."

@sarabi complimented:

"Even the skin understood the assignment ke Sana ✨."

@Lunar shared:

"I relate, now the thing I'm scared of is gaining because I look younger now, I use romantize gaining weight but shame it took my beauty so andizi soze."

Woman fits her old clothes after getting rid of 20kg

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who tried on her old clothes after losing 20kg.

@sbusisiwe.mkh on TikTok, wore her clothes from before she lost 20 kgs. Seeing the difference in her body garnered the woman over 30,000 likes. Many people commented on what they thought of her before pictures as well.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News