What Nabi Said Moments After Receiving Red Card in Kaizer Chiefs’ Loss to Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to the Soweto giants' loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership moments after being sent off by the centre referee.

The Tunisian mentor suffered his fifth loss as Kaizer Chiefs manager after Gladwin Shitolo's lone strike earned the Backheel Boys the deserved three points at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Glamour Boys created loads of chances in the match but were wasteful in front of the goal.

Nabi during an interview with SuperSport TV a few moments after he received a red card after the full-time whistle for protesting to the match official.

"It's always the same issue when you don't convert your opportunities to score," the former AS FAR Rabat coach said after the match.

"You keep the opponent alive, and when he gets the opportunity to score, he puts in his opportunities, and then you have to run after the score.

"Today, it's an absolutely deceiving result, and we're very aware we didn't do well."

