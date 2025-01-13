Real Madrid suffered their second defeat against Barcelona this season, as the Catalans thrashed them 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos, the defending champions, were down 4-1 before the break thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde.

Raphinha added the fifth very early in the second half before Rodrygo reduced the deficit after Wojciech Szczesny was sent off.

Who's to blame for Real Madrid's loss to Barca

Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, gave his opinion about the match, blaming Carlo Ancelotti for Real Madrid's heavy loss against the Catalans.

"Carlo Ancelotti's decision to continue using a midfielder out of position cost them this game," he said.

"You have a player whose natural position is centre-back, but you kept using Aurelien Tchoumeni in his unnatural position.

"You can clearly see that Tchouameni always struggles in that position, and against a rival like Barcelona, you need to trust Raul Asencio in that area."

Afolayan criticised the former Paris Saint-Germain mentor for his choice of substitution in the match.

"Ancelotti's substitution was wrong in the match; he should have taken Ferland Mendy off for Dani Ceballos and pushed Eduardo Camavinga to the left-back position," he added.

"Ancelotti not trusting some of the young players in the positions Real Madrid are lacking this season might continue to affect them.

"The Italian gaffer made loads of mistakes in the match, and it shows he wasn't reading the game and didn't learn from the last defeat against Barca in October because they literally used the same approach."

Source: Briefly News