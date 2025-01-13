Real Madrid missed their chance to retain the Spanish Super Cup as they were thrashed by bitter rivals Barcelona in the final on Sunday evening

The European giants scored the first goal of the game, but Carlo Ancelotti couldn't find solution to the Catalans' strong display at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

A football analyst has advised the La Liga giants why they should consider replacing Ancelotti with their former manager, Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been criticised heavily for Los Blancos' disgraceful loss against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City on Sunday evening.

The Madrid-based club were down 4-1 before the half-time break before an early striker from Raphinha put the game to bed for the Catalans.

The poor performance of Real Madrid has sparked reactions from their fans on social media, with most calling for Ancelotti's sacking.

Real Madrid fans call for Carlo Ancelotti's sacking after their heavy defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Jose Breton.

Why Zidane should replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Football Michael Afolayan, while speaking with Briefly News, aired his views on Madrid fans' call for Ancelotti and gave reasons why the Italian should be replaced with Zinedine Zidane.

"Well, I am not sure if Zidane will want to return for a third spell as Real Madrid, but I think he's the perfect man for the job if Carlo is let go after this defeat," he said.

"Barcelona have defeated Madrid twice using the same template, which says a lot about Ancelotti's coaching ability.

"The Catalans didn't do anything different from their 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga last year, and a coach who knows his job well should've done his homework well before this match and not stumble to the same style.

"Zidane has his lapses too, but he would have done better if he's in Ancelotti's position tonight."

Afolayan also advised Real Madrid not to gamble on Solari for the second and instead stick with Ancelotti if they cannot get Zidane back.

"If they cannot convince Zidane to come back if they decide to sack Ancelotti, they shouldn't bother sacking Don Carlo because the next person in position to take over is Solari," he added.

"The Argentine coach was awful the last time they tried him out in the role; they should stick with Carlo until the end of the season and see if they can get one of Zidane or Xabi Alonso."

Zinedine Zidane tipped as Carlo Ancelotti's perfect replacement at Real Madrid after disgraceful loss in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Zidane is still without a coaching job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, but there are rumours that he could be up for the France national team managerial role when Didier Deschamps leaves the post after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Who's to blame for Madrid's loss to Barcelona

The match was Real Madrid's second loss against Barcelona as they also stumbled to a 4-0 defeat against the Catalans in the Spanish La Liga.

