Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Geroge Matlou could be offered a new contract after impressing the club’s coaching staff following his return from injury

Despite making his return from a long-term injury, the 26-year-old picked up a minor knock in the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February 2025, but could still earn a new deal

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say Matlou deserves another chance at the club while others said it was time for Chiefs to release the injury-prone star

Midfielder George Matlou could be offered a new contract at Kaizer Chiefs despite his injury troubles for the Soweto giants.

Following his return from injury, the 26-year-old midfielder could be offered a new deal at the Soweto giants while he will miss their next match through injury.

Injury-prone midfielder George Matlou might be offered a new deal at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: lgmatlou.

Source: Instagram

Due to his injury concerns, Matlou was constantly linked with a move away from the Soweto giants, but the player has impressed Chiefs coaching staff during training.

George Matlou could be offered a new Kaizer Chiefs deal

Matlou could be offered a new deal, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Matlou has impressed the coaching staff with his performances which included a starring role in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Free Agents.

The source said:

“The player has impressed the coaching staff after recovering from injury and they are exploring the option of extending his contract by another year. His current deal expires at the end of the season and the new offer could include an option for an extra year. The coaching staff has really been impressed with his progress and it should not be a surprise to see him playing more matches for the club this season.”

Matlou played in the Soweto derby, according to the post below:

Matou picked up another injury

Despite recently making a return from injury, Matlou picked up another knock in the Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates after starting in the 1-0 loss.

Following his recent injury, Matlou will miss the upcoming PSL match against Stellenbosch FC on Friday, 7 February.

Depsite him spending more time on the sidelines, the club are still exploring the possibility of offering him a new deal before he becomes a free agent in June.

Kaizer Chiefs' coaching staff are impressed with midfielder George Matlou. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans weigh in on Matlou’s future at Chiefs

Amakhosi supporters reacted on social media to say Matlou should be offloaded by Chiefs while others backed the player to succeed at the Soweto giants.

Lunga Xaba gave Matlou some advice:

“He has to improve himself; be effective and stop back passing.”

Kwanda Chule wants another player to leave:

“Please terminate Maarts contract.”

Kabelo Tshezi is not a fan:

“Matlou is Neymar; always injured and they hold the ball too long.”

Dumolwethu Thobayithathe Mvundlela hopes for the best:

“Hope it’s not too serious. Lord knows the boy has been through a lot already. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Keke Shake Shake Mokoko predicted a different outcome for Matlou:

“They are going to release him in the June transfer window, he seems to be injury-prone.”

Nasreddine Nabi backs January signings

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi praised January signings Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris.

The trio started in Chiefs draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, and coach Nabi praised their contributions to the match while also backing them for a great future at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News